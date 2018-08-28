Readers ‘disgusted’ by proposals for A&E changes at Weston hospital

Weston General Hospital. Picture: Mark Atherton Archant

Mercury readers are ‘disgusted’ after the five options for the future of the Weston’s A&E department – including the permanent loss of a 24/7 service – were revealed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Weston General Hospital’s A&E department has been closed overnight for almost 18 months, with patients attending between 10pm-8am sent to hospitals elsewhere.

The closure, which was prompted by a shortage of staff, has coincided with a review of the service by health bosses called Healthy Weston.

Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group (BNSSG CCG) has outlined five options for the future of the A&E which will be assessed in the new year.

The chances of Weston General Hospital’s around-the-clock A&E returning appear slim, with it appearing in just one of five models put forward.

An alternative is what the setup is today. The three other options centre on a 14-hour-a-day A&E, with differing levels of consultants and procedures available in Weston.

Many people took to social media to share their view.

Sandra Dawn commented: “What worries me is they are building more and more houses in Weston. Houses mean more people. We need that A&E opened 24/7.”

Charlotte Yeomans said: “Scotland has a system in place where if you miss an hospital appointment you are fined £30. This should be applied all across the UK.

“This may make people think about not bothering to turn up for appointments and wasting valuable appointments for people whom have to wait longer.”

Mark Cobbold wrote: “The A&E should not reopen 24/7 unless it has the right number of qualified staff to operate it safely.

“It needs staff – not funding, or petitions, or propaganda. Yes, we need a 24hr A&E department, but not one that risks the health and safety of its staff and patients.”

Sue Liddington commented: “In a town the size of Weston a 24/7 A&E should be an essential, even if only for ambulances.

“But they obviously want to close it all together.

“It’s disgusting.”

Further updates over what is planned for the hospital are due to be announced imminently and reported in the Mercury.

To join the discussion, log on to www.facebook.com/wsmercury or www.twitter.com/wsmercury