Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Bristol Airport expansion plans split opinion amid fears of more congestion and pollution

PUBLISHED: 12:00 05 January 2019

Bristol Airport has this week put in a planning application for a larger terminal. Picture: Bristol Airport

Bristol Airport has this week put in a planning application for a larger terminal. Picture: Bristol Airport

Bristol Airport

Plans to expand Bristol Airport, which will see millions more passengers fly each year, have been met with a mixed reaction from Weston Mercury readers.

The airport hopes to increase the size of its terminal, improve road access and bolster its parking capacity.

A planning application has been submitted by the airport to North Somerset Council, and if the authority approves the blueprints the number of passengers passing through the terminal will rise to 12 million per year by 2025.

Campaigners have fiercely criticised the plans, with fears of increased pollution and congestion on North Somerset’s road network.

Hilary Burn, chairman of the Parish Councils Airport Association, said: “The planes from Bristol Airport already create more carbon emissions than all the traffic in Bristol.

“More flights will lead to increased traffic and, taken together, we will see significant increases in carbon emissions.

“Bristol Airport’s own master plan stated that 40 per cent of all traffic on the A38 would be airport related should the airport reach 12 million passengers per year, leading to congestion spilling over to rural lanes and the A370, causing severe congestion and gridlock.”

Many people took to social media to share their view.

Jim Inglis wrote: “Before it goes ahead they need to build new link roads and not just one from Bristol.”

Chris Tovey commented: “Gridlocked? What are they on about? Never in my life have I been stuck in a traffic jam near Bristol Airport, but I have spent years of my life stuck on the M5 by Cribbs due to roadworks.”

Angie Day said: “More pollution? I thought we were going to cut it? My windows are filthy all the time, that’s what’s going in our lungs.”

Frank Davidson wrote: “You can’t have it both ways, if you want to fly and want it to be convenient then airports have to expand to facilitate such demand.

“While the parishes say about a rail link, there is a huge capital cost for such projects, are the parishes suggesting how it should be funded? Nothing wrong with criticism, but it needs to have practical solutions.”

To join the discussion, log on to www.facebook.com/wsmercury or www.twitter.com/wsmercury

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man suffers brain injury in club Boxing Day brawl

The brawl left Mark Anderson with a brain injury. Picture: Google Maps

Son faces jail for attack on teenager who has terrorised estate

(click on image for larger view) Lynette and Josh Goodwin & Matthew Bowen (mother and two sons) - Matthew pleaded guilty to assaulting Dean Mason who is well know in the area for a string of crimes.

Army called to Weston after suspected ‘bomb’ discovered on the beach

A father and son discovered what looked like an unexploded bomb on Weston beach. Picture: Weston Coastguard

Family pay tribute to woman killed in collision with van

Kinga Glowacka died in a crash in Wick St Lawrence on December 12

Can you identify this Weston man?

The man frequents Weston’s town centre. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Most Read

8 perfect places to celebrate your New Year’s Eve in Yorkshire

Fireworks, Huddersfield

Top ten family days out in Yorkshire

Top ten family days out in Yorkshire

12 of the best dining pubs in North Yorkshire

The Fat Badger, Harrogate

12 beautiful waterfalls in Yorkshire

Catrigg Force by John Wood

6 of the best dog-friendly days out in Yorkshire

Tommy the terrier braving the wind on Pen-y-Ghent by Tim Cannon

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Golf: Worlebury toast Roy Connett winners

Roy Connett Salver winners Paul Lintern (left) and Ken Hanson with Club Captain Steve Taylor at Worlebury Golf Club

Bristol Airport expansion plans split opinion amid fears of more congestion and pollution

Bristol Airport has this week put in a planning application for a larger terminal. Picture: Bristol Airport

Supporters encouraged to make a will to raise cash for Weston Hospicecare

Ros Seymour at Weston Hospicecare.

Athletics: Ton-up for Eva at parkrun

Eva Wait ran her 100th parkrun at Weston during the festive holidays

Avon and Somerset police launches recruitment drive for PCSOs

Avon and Somerset police want new PCSOs to join the force. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists