Readers raise concerns over Clarence Park closure

Readers responded to news a Weston surgery is to close and merge with its sister practice.

Clarence Park Surgery in Weston is set to close and existing patients will be offered a place at the nearby Graham Road Surgery.

It comes after the landlord of the Clarence Park premises indicated it will be withdrawing its lease in the near future.

Clarence Park is less than a mile from the Graham Road practice and serves fewer than 5,000 patients.

North Somerset's clinical commissioning group (CCG) said the agreement secures the future for patients at the practices following a decision by current provider, Locality Health Centre CIC, to hand its contracts back.

However, there are concerns over how the surgery will cope.

Many patients took to social media to share their views.

Berni Sayers said: "It took me four days to get a doctor's appointment at Graham Road. I was told to call at eight, then it took me more than two hours of constant phoning just to be told 'sorry there's no appointments'.

"I then had to wait outside the surgery at 7.30 the next morning to ensure I got one. They can't even cope with demand now let alone with added patients from another surgery."

Ella Sayce commented: "This is awful and I fear continuity in care for those managing long-term and life-changing illnesses will be jeopardised.

"The doors been left wide open for mismanaged care, and now they are going to overcrowd and stretch the services available even more by shutting a surgery and relocating them to Graham Road.

"We are currently at this surgery and I can ring at 8am and still be unable to get an appointment even for my children. "What hope have we got now?"

Paul Harris added: "I have been a Clarence Park patient all my life and I am far from happy by this decision.

"My wife is registered at Graham Road so I know how hard it is to get an appointment there now - this will just make it worse."

Michelle Dibb said: "I'm at Graham Road and have tried every day this week to get an appointment.

"It's taken half-an-hour to get through and by the time I do, the appointments are all gone. I dread to think what it will be like with additional patients - they won't cope."