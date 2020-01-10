Readers discuss Aldi store plans

Aldi could open a second store in Weston. Picture: Getty 2013 AFP

Readers discussed Aldi's plans to open a second store in Weston.

The chain has one store at the Flowerdown Retail Park, in Aisecome Way.

Rumours have circulated the chain could move into Worle's former Homebase store in Queensway, which closed on December 20.

But when asked by the Mercury, Aldi refused to confirm or deny the proposal.

An Aldi spokesman said: "We are always considering new locations for stores in areas across the UK, including a second store in Weston.

"When we have confirmed a location for a new store we will update the community."

The Royal London Mutual Insurance Society, freehold owner of part of the Homebase site, applied for permission in September to split the unit into separate retail spaces.

many took to social media to share their views.

Gareth Saunders suggested an alternative use for the former Homebase site.

He said: "How about something like Dave and Busters was at Cribbs.

Mixed leisure bowling, eating, bar, pool, arcade games with a small "theatre" type supper room.

"Loved going their until Bristol licensing people upset them. Size would be just about right and good parking."

Sarah Carpenter said: "I Think Weston has enough food shops.

"How about some decent clothes shops or even replacing the tenpin bowling centre.

"Why should we have to travel to Bristol for everything?"

Pete Bromley added: "Before anything new is put into this building, the parking needs to be sorted out, as there are so many people being fined in that car park, it will put people off going there."

Angela Bolitho commented: "How about a family restaurant such as Pizza Express or similar,

"There are loads in town near the new cinema but not everyone wants to go to town, find a parking space ends well there with family."

Andrew Moore said: "Never mind Weston. Get your butts over to Bath and P155 some of our over-priced tacky shops and stores off.

"Need some good honest prices instead of over-priced 'tat'. You'll be more than welcome."