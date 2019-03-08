Readers react to new mayors mental health pledge

Mark Canniford was elected as the new mayor of Weston. Picture: Andrew Thompson Andrew Thompson

Readers have responded to news that Weston's new mayor has pledged to tackle mental health issues.

Liberal Democrats' Mark Canniford was elected for this year, with Labour's James Clayton to be deputy mayor.

Having sat on Weston Town Council since 2003, Cllr Canniford is one of its longest-serving members.

Cllr Canniford told the Mercury: "I am privileged to represent the people of Weston and hope I can do them justice, they are ordinary people doing extraordinary things for our town and it is an honour to have been elected by my fellow councillors.

"I would love to make improvements, not excuses, seek respect and not attention.

"This is how I am going to try to enjoy my mayoral year, just trying to make a few other lives a little bit better and I hope I can do some good."

Many took to social media to share their views.

Gem Nii said: "He has always been a awesome guy, it is great to see someone who genuinely cares."

Sam Brown commented: "I bought my first property off Mark at the grand old age of 19, he is a really nice man who knows Weston very well.

"It's about time we had a local putting locals first. Congratulations, I'm sure Mark will be very successful."

Jamie Paul Scanlon added: "I have seen Mark working in a town centre shop for many years and he's seen and experienced first-hand some of the problems Weston is faced with,

"I think he could be a very good mayor"

Maria Stride asked: "Does this mean they'll actually put money into mental health services and stop shutting places like 1in4 down?

"We need places where people with mental health issues can go without having to hit a ridiculous criteria just to get some help."

Steve Blick ranted: "Well let's hope the newly-instated mayor Mark Canniford, being a local lad, gets the Tropicana refurbishment under way.

"The last lot in power had their heads buried in the sand on that issue which has been going on far too long.

"Let's hope he can pull the strings to get it to happen."

Rob Heal cheekily quipped: "Good lad Mark, he'll do a decent job too.

"My one request to him would be for a statue of Elfan Ap Rees to be built in the Italian Gardens next to a milkshake shop."