Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Readers react to council’s Tropicana bid failure

PUBLISHED: 16:00 07 April 2019

The council's bid to revamp the Tropicana was unsuccessful

The council's bid to revamp the Tropicana was unsuccessful

Archant

Readers have had their say on news North Somerset Council’s bid for funding to transform the Tropicana into a 9,000 seater arena has been unsuccessful.

The council had hoped to revitalise the former lido, in Marine Parade, with a £1.1million grant from the Government’s Coastal Communities Fund.

It had a long wishlist of upgrades it hoped to make to the Trop, including an indoor event space for 1,000 people with retractable seating, a ‘unique, enclosed outdoor arena’ with a capacity of 9,000, and a new roof.

The project was set to create up to 70 jobs, including 10 apprenticeships.

North Somerset forecasted the ‘valuable investment’ would have provided an annual cash boost of £2.2million to Weston’s economy.

In recent weeks, however, the authority discovered that its bid was unsuccessful, meaning the project will not go ahead as planned.

A council spokesman said the authority was ‘disappointed’ with the decision but believed the Trop had a bright future under its stewardship.

Many Weston Mercury readers took to social media to share their views.

Lee Bodger said: “The council need to seriously pull their finger out and sharpish.

“The Dolphin Square project was a great ‘eventual ‘ boost for town but yet again it’s one step forward and two steps back,

“Now the Trop will potentially rot again, the aquarium and Marks and Sparks are to be vacant.”

Victoria Hicks added: “Didn’t they have the opportunity to sell it to someone who wanted to make it something special, but wouldn’t sell it to them.

“Possibly because they were considerably richer than you.”

Lester Solway commented: “Good, that’s money it can’t waste now.

“Looking at the state of Weston it’s time those on the gravy train found something else to destroy.”

Annie Higgs said: “I don’t understand why the council refuses to invest in the  seafront without asking for handouts.

“How long is it going to take for everyone to realise that tourism is the way forward and needs investment?

“We have a fabulous seafront full of potential. Yet nothing is spent there.

“We are never going to be an industrial town but we could be a world-class resort.”

Most Read

Disruption after person hit by train

The problems are between Taunton and Bristol Temple Meads.

Spa promised for popular seaside attraction

Westons Grand Pier wants to create a mud spa at the seaside attraction. Picture: Westons Grand pier

Police appeal to find missing Weston-super-Mare woman

Sarah West was last seen in Rooksbridge yesterday (Tuesday). Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Vehicle fire brings M5 to a standstill

A vehcilce fire has brought the M5 to a standstill Picture: Highways England

ELECTIONS 2019: North Somerset Council candidates revealed

The political parties running in the local elections.

Most Read

Disruption after person hit by train

The problems are between Taunton and Bristol Temple Meads.

Spa promised for popular seaside attraction

Westons Grand Pier wants to create a mud spa at the seaside attraction. Picture: Westons Grand pier

Police appeal to find missing Weston-super-Mare woman

Sarah West was last seen in Rooksbridge yesterday (Tuesday). Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Vehicle fire brings M5 to a standstill

A vehcilce fire has brought the M5 to a standstill Picture: Highways England

ELECTIONS 2019: North Somerset Council candidates revealed

The political parties running in the local elections.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Cricket: Somerset on back foot against Kent

Somerset captain Tom Abell (centre) next to Jason Kerr at the County Ground, Taunton.

VIDEO: Rare footage of decaying Birnbeck Island

The derelict main building at Birnbeck Island. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Readers react to council’s Tropicana bid failure

The council's bid to revamp the Tropicana was unsuccessful

Seagulls survive for another day after rare home win over Dartford

Marlon Jackson celebrates after finding the net. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Couple launch appeal to equip fire engines with pet oxygen masks

A couple from Weston have launched a campaign to equip all fire engines with pet oxygen masks.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists