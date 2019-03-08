Readers have their say on controversial Article 50 petition

Readers had their say on a controversial online peititon to revoke Article 50 Picture; Press Association PA Wire/PA Images

Readers have had their say on a controversial petition which has received millions of signatures calling for Brexit to be scrapped.

A petition on the parliament website has attracted more than six million signatures, with people calling for Article 50 to be revoked and the UK to remain in the European Union (EU).

In Dr Liam Fox’s North Somerset constituency, more than 13,000 people have signed the petition – about 13 per cent of the population.

However, fewer people in the Weston constituency have signed it. Just more than 8,000 have, which represents approximately seven per cent of the population.

But its value was downplayed in the House of Commons by Conservative MP Andrea Leadsom who said its merit was minimal until it eclipsed the 17.4 million who voted for Brexit two and half years ago.

A different online petition calling the UK to leave without a deal was launched in January and attracted 624 signatures in North Somerset and 838 in Weston.

Many people took to social media to share their view.

Lee Swire said: “The referendum isn’t legally binding.

“People have seen the lies, people have seen the flaws. James Dyson and Jacob Rees-Mogg – two Brexiteers moving their businesses abroad, I say no more.”

Christine Seaborne suspected hackers had got into the petition.

She said: “Anyone can sign but are you British and living on British soil? That’s the question.

“I would like to see the list just to make sure my name is not on it as I’m Brexit to the last.”

Christopher Hurst commented: “It’s a democratic way of measuring the taste for a second democratic referendum.

“I don’t believe a sensible person would vote for Brexit when given the information which has surfaced in the past two years.

“Personally, if I had swallowed as much rubbish as a Brexiteer I’d want to have a second referendum tomorrow.

“But no, some are happier to stick to their guns rather than admit they were wrong”

Bob Villefin said: “It might be thousands, but it’s still less than 15 per cent of the voting age population in North Somerset.

“For a petition with so much coverage one might expect more.”

To join the discussion, log on to the Mercury’s Facebook page or tweet us at @WsMercury.