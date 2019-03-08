PICTURES: Weston events and sights dominate iWitness24
PUBLISHED: 10:58 16 November 2019
Talented Midweek readers have sent in snapshots of Weston Beach Race and stunning landscapes to iWitness24.
Nick Page Hayman sent in an assortment of pictures this week, starting with a striking picture of Birnbeck Pier.
He also submitted a photo of boats resting on sand at Weston beach.
Terry Kelly took a fantastic assortment of images captured at Weston Beach Race last month, where bikers competed in thrilling races at the two-day event in town.
Sarah Doe sent in a stunning photo while walking along Weston beach, which looks out towards Steep Holm island.
Ruth Mountstephens proves Brean Down provides onlookers with striking views during an Autumn sunset in her picture.
Finally, Mike Jerrett took a snapshot of scenery surrounding Sand Point.
To upload your photos, visit weston.iwitness24.co.uk and the best will be published.