PICTURES: Weston events and sights dominate iWitness24

PUBLISHED: 10:58 16 November 2019

Talented Midweek readers have sent in snapshots of Weston Beach Race and stunning landscapes to iWitness24.

Action snapshots of riders competing in Weston Beach Race in October.Picture: Terry KellyAction snapshots of riders competing in Weston Beach Race in October.Picture: Terry Kelly

Nick Page Hayman sent in an assortment of pictures this week, starting with a striking picture of Birnbeck Pier.

He also submitted a photo of boats resting on sand at Weston beach.

Terry Kelly took a fantastic assortment of images captured at Weston Beach Race last month, where bikers competed in thrilling races at the two-day event in town.

Sarah Doe sent in a stunning photo while walking along Weston beach, which looks out towards Steep Holm island.

A cloudy October evening in Weston.Picture: Sarah DoeA cloudy October evening in Weston.Picture: Sarah Doe

Ruth Mountstephens proves Brean Down provides onlookers with striking views during an Autumn sunset in her picture.

Finally, Mike Jerrett took a snapshot of scenery surrounding Sand Point.

Perfect riding conditions for competing at Weston Beach Race in October.Picture: Terry KellyPerfect riding conditions for competing at Weston Beach Race in October.Picture: Terry Kelly

Picturesque views at Brean Down.Picture: Ruth MountstephensPicturesque views at Brean Down.Picture: Ruth Mountstephens

Riders seamlessly glide along sand in the race for first place at Weston Beach Race.Picture: Terry KellyRiders seamlessly glide along sand in the race for first place at Weston Beach Race.Picture: Terry Kelly

iwitness24_4877290_Assortment.iwitness24_4877290_Assortment.

Mike takes a brisk Saturday walk to Sand Point.Picture: Mike JerrettMike takes a brisk Saturday walk to Sand Point.Picture: Mike Jerrett

To upload your photos, visit weston.iwitness24.co.uk and the best will be published.

