Opinion

Readers discuss Council plans to ease Covid restrictions

Readers discussed North Somerset Council’s plans to ease lockdown restrictions following revised advise from the Government last Sunday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled a ‘conditional plan’ to relax social distancing restrictions, and reopen some businesses in England, on Sunday,

However, North Somerset Council is urging people to continue to stay at home and maintain social distancing ‘for the time being’.

A council spokesman said: “We are working our way through the details to understand how we can all adapt our behaviour as residents, as businesses and as providers of services.

“We will use the Government’s plan as the basis for shaping our decisions about delivery of council services, our advice to and support for businesses and our work in driving the recovery of our local economy.

“For the time being, our message must still be to stay at home as much as possible, keep at least two metres apart from anyone outside your household and keep washing your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds.

“We know that while the announcements will come as a relief to many people, there will be many others who are fearful that any easing of restrictions could result in an increase in the number of infections locally.

“Compared with the rest of the UK, North Somerset and the whole of the South West has a low rate of infection, and we want to keep it that way.”

Many took to social media to share their views.

Gareth Saunders said: “It doesn’t really matter what the council says.

“Anyone from anywhere who wants to can come to Weston, or anywhere in North Somerset, and no one can stop them anymore.

“They will have nowhere to park, nowhere to pee or nowhere to drink – but that won’t stop them.”

Mary Hooper added: “Trying to make their own rules – I don’t think that’s going to work.

Nobody is going to listen to the council, it was bad enough with Boris saying stay at home, not a lot of people round here listened to him so the council have got no chance.”

Suzanne Boyle commented: “So Westonians stay at home and loads of people can come in their cars and flock to our beach? What a joke.

“Also there is nowhere for them to park so I guess they will park illegally.

“I hope the police do their job properly and keep the locals safe as we have a high percentage of elderly vunerable people who live here.”