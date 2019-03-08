Nursery struck by lightning will not open until next year as rebuild begins

A family reggae fun day to raise money for the Ready Steady Go nursery, which was struck by lightning, at the Golden Lion Pub in Worle High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A Worle nursery which was struck by lightning will not open until next year, the business owners have confirmed.

Ready Steady Go, in Mendip Avenue, was damaged after being struck by lightning in the middle of a rainstorm on June 7.

The roof caved in on Tara Maher and Sam Filer's former grandma's home which was transformed into a nursery for children upo to five years old.

The future of the nursery was uncertain after the strike and heavy rain destroyed the nursery and belongings inside.

But the pair have been told by insurers it will cover the cost of rebuilding, however this work is unlikely to be completed until February.

Sam told the Mercury: "The past month has been alright but not ideal.

"Our children are based across two schools, Mendip Green Primary School which has said we can stay as long as we like and St Mark's Primary School which we have to vacate by the middle of August as the space is needed for something else.

"We have been working from home and cooking food from our domestic kitchens for the children and then delivering them their meals at the moment which has been challenging."

While the insurance company has said it will pay for the rebuild, it has said it will not pay out for the business' loss of revenue.

The sisters will learn in the next week whether they will receive cash to purchase equipment and toys which were lost in the storm.

With the approaching move from St Mark's, it is likely the sisters will have to set up shop in a cabin in the nursery car park.

Sam said: "We have seen some children and staff leave us which is very sad but we hope they will come back when we are back to normal again.

"The community support has been really good. People are offering to help all the time and we have people keen to help if we move to the cabin."

A reggae fun day was held last month to raise vital funds for the nursery.

Worle Community Choir has donated £151.41 after holding a collection at its summer concert.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise money for the nursery, which has already raised more than £1,600.

To donate cash, visit the GoFundMe page.