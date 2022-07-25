Weston's Real Ale and Cider Festival returns this weekend

The Real Ale and Cider Festival returns to Weston, this weekend. - Credit: ASquared

Weston's Real Ale and Cider Festival has shaken off its Covid cobwebs to return after a two-year break, this weekend.

The fan-favourite festival, organised by the Weston Lions charity, promises to be bigger and better this time around as it offers a range of locally sourced beverages.

The festival will host a variety of music and entertainment complementing the audience’s ale sipping and cider tasting shenanigans.

This will be the first festival for Weston Lion, Victoria Bach, who joined the group during the pandemic, and she cannot wait for the first pint to be poured.

Ms Bach said: "This is my first Real Ale & Cider Festival since I have joined the Lions because of the two-year hiatus the event had to take during the pandemic so I am super excited.

"The engagement we have been having over social media has been overwhelming, there are so many [residents] that are looking forward to the festival and that have commented they have missed it.

"I cannot wait to be a part of the fun and really get to experience the Real Ale and Cider Festival atmosphere."

The weekend-long event will also feature performances from Weston College, Weston’s very own sea-shanty group, The Steepholmers and rockabilly group and professional entertainers Johnny Edgar & Johnny Anderson.

Food stalls, a gin and tonic bar and a smoothie van will also be available to visitors.

Since its inception, 13-years ago, the event has raised more than £300,000 for charities such as Weston Hospicecare, Crossroads Young Carers, RNLI and the Great Western Air Ambulance Service.

Fellow Weston Lions member, Dick Berry said: “Having had to take a two-year break for Covid the Real Ale Festival is back this year with a huge array of beers and cider.

"This community charity event run by Weston Lions has over many years raised huge amounts for local and national good causes and is looking forward to many years to come.

"It is great to be back and we look forward to welcoming you all this weekend. Come along and enjoy the choice of beers the super music provided by many local bands and groups and the comradery which this event offers."

The festival will run from Friday (July 29) to Sunday (July 31), with opening hours between 11am and 10pm.

Tickets will be available on the gates, rating from £3 - £5 with under 12s able to enter for free.

Organisers have asked visitors to avoid paying with cash, if possible.

For more information visit www.westonlionsrealalefestival.co.uk