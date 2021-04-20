Weston Lions cancel Real Ale Festival

Published: 12:30 PM April 20, 2021 Updated: 12:31 PM April 20, 2021

Weston Lions' Real Ale Festival has been cancelled for the second year in a row. - Credit: Weston Lions

Weston's Real Ale Festival has been cancelled due to social distancing concerns, its organisers have confirmed.

This will mark the second successive year that the popular festival has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, despite lockdown restrictions easing on April 12 and a further ease in restrictions planned on May 17 and June 21.

The group's director, Kate Bach revealed that, despite hopes to return this year, the plug was pulled on the event due to concerns about the number of limitations it would face.

Planning had taken place to host the event over three days in July. Picture was taken pre-Covid. - Credit: Weston Lions

Ms Bach said: "The club has been watching and waiting in anticipation for the lockdown restrictions to be lifted after such a difficult year, in hopes that we could move forward with the planning and preparation of our popular Real Ale Festival.

"However, even though the Real Ale Festival takes place after the restrictions have been eased, we feel as though there will still be too many limitations which will affect the festival and not let it fulfil its potential which people have come to expect.

You may also want to watch:

"It is with a heavy heart and much deliberation that the Lions Club has decided to cancel the Real Ale Festival of 2021."

Organisers fear that the Real Ale Festival will have too many measures in place for it to meet its expectations. - Credit: Weston Lions

The festival was scheduled to take place from July 23-25 on the Beach Lawns, in Weston.

Since its inception, 13-years ago, the event has raised more than £300,000 for charities such as Weston Hospicecare, Crossroads Young Carers, and RNLI and the Great Western Air Ambulance Service.

Kate added: "Keeping the public and our members safe whilst enjoying themselves is vital and the event will push the limits on the manageability of this.

"We cannot and do not want to put any person in a vulnerable position so in their best interests we feel as though the festival is unable to go ahead."

The event typically draws in ale and cider fans from across the UK in an effort to raise money for charity. - Credit: Weston Lions

From June 21, the Government's lockdown roadmap 'aims to ease the restrictions on large events and performances - subject to the results of a scientific Events Research Programme to test the outcome of certain pilot events through the spring and summer."

For more information on the event, log on to www.westonlionsrealalefestival.co.uk















