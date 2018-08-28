Bristol Airport passenger numbers grow for ninth consecutive year

Bristol Airport has this week put in a planning application for a larger terminal. Picture: Bristol Airport Bristol Airport

Bristol Airport saw record numbers of passengers pass through its doors last year – and more could be on the way if its expansion plans get the go ahead.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

More than 8.6 million passengers used Bristol Airport’s terminal in 2018.

The record number represents a 6.2 per cent increase year on year, equating to more than 400,000 additional passengers using the airport, and a ninth consecutive year of growth.

An increase in both charter and scheduled flights contributed to the rise, with the airport serving 125 different routes, with airlines including easyJet, and Thomas Cook launching new routes in 2018, with destinations including Sofia, Bulgaria, Ostersund, Cyprus and Larnaca and additional capacity added to routes.

The number of passengers using the airport is expected to rise again this year, with numbers expected to exceed nine million.

TUI’s long-haul destinations remained popular, as did European destinations such as Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Paris and Frankfurt.

In December, Bristol Airport submitted a planning application to North Somerset Council seeking permission to increase capacity to handle up to 12 million passengers a year by the mid-2020s.

The proposed development includes new infrastructure, improvements to existing terminal and road facilities, and operational changes to ensure the airport can continue to meet the increasing demand for services.

Annual traffic through the terminal is limited to 10 million passengers under the current planning permission.

The proposals represent the first step towards the airport’s goal of serving up to 20 million passengers a year by 2045.

Nigel Scott, business development director at Bristol Airport, said: “These figures demonstrate that demand for air travel to and from the South West and South Wales continues to grow, with more passengers than ever selecting to use their local airport.

“We recently asked passengers for feedback on why they selected to fly from Bristol Airport, friendly, clean, welcoming, convenient and efficient were reasons behind passengers choice.

“We expect this trend to continue throughout 2019, and the improvements we are making to the whole airport will further enhance the experience for our passengers now and in the future.”