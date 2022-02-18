Storm Eunice: Recycling collections in North Somerset suspended

North Somerset Council has announced planned kerbside collections will be suspended and recycling sites will be closed today (Friday).

This is due to the Met Office issuing its most serious weather warning for extreme wind across the region.

Recycling, rubbish and other kerbside waste collections have been suspended and all recycling sites will close across Somerset.

In a statement, the council said: "Storm Eunice is due to cause significant disruption and dangerous conditions due to extremely high winds tomorrow.

"As a result all recycling, garden waste and general waste collections will be suspended and the recycling centres will be closed.

"Please do not present any of your bins or recycling boxes for collection and keep recycling inside or in a secure place to prevent waste from blowing around.

"Once the storm has passed and it is safe to do so, you can also take your recycling to your nearest household waste and recycling centre.

"We are very sorry for this disruption, but we must prioritise the safety and wellbeing of the crews and the public."

For homes due a collection, revised dates for general waste will be collected on February 19, as will garden waste.

Recycling will be collected as usual next week on February 25.

Somerset Waste Partnership - who manages waste services for all Somerset councils - has also said 10 recycling sites due to open tomorrow will remain closed, including at Highbridge.