Villagers flock to summer classic car and motorcycle show
PUBLISHED: 10:00 07 July 2019
Redhill Village Hall
Rare and vintage cars were admired by spectators at one of Redhill's regular summer car and motorcycle shows.
Motor vehicle enthusiasts attended the event, where vintage Fords were among the vehicles which made an appearance on the day.
The show was enjoyed by visitors at Redhill's Recreation Field on June 20.
The nearby village hall requires donations to help pay for its children's play area equipment and the show acted as a fundraiser.
More than a dozen classic cars where on display on the day, including Morris Minors and a Volkswagen Beetle.
The hall committee has so far raised more than £8,000 towards the equipment, and villagers attend regular consultations on how to take the play area design forward.
Redhill hall also organises open mic nights and the village harvest fair, flower and produce show will take place in September.
The next classic car gathering will be held at the village hall, in Church Road, on July 18 from 7-10pm.