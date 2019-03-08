Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Villagers flock to summer classic car and motorcycle show

PUBLISHED: 10:00 07 July 2019

Visitors admired vintage cars at Redhills summer classic car and motorcycle gathering.Picture: Redhill Village Hall

Visitors admired vintage cars at Redhills summer classic car and motorcycle gathering.Picture: Redhill Village Hall

Redhill Village Hall

Rare and vintage cars were admired by spectators at one of Redhill's regular summer car and motorcycle shows.

Visitors admired vintage cars at Redhills summer classic car and motorcycle gathering.Picture: Redhill Village HallVisitors admired vintage cars at Redhills summer classic car and motorcycle gathering.Picture: Redhill Village Hall

Motor vehicle enthusiasts attended the event, where vintage Fords were among the vehicles which made an appearance on the day.

The show was enjoyed by visitors at Redhill's Recreation Field on June 20.

The nearby village hall requires donations to help pay for its children's play area equipment and the show acted as a fundraiser.

More than a dozen classic cars where on display on the day, including Morris Minors and a Volkswagen Beetle.

Visitors admired vintage cars at Redhills summer classic car and motorcycle gathering.Picture: Redhill Village HallVisitors admired vintage cars at Redhills summer classic car and motorcycle gathering.Picture: Redhill Village Hall

The hall committee has so far raised more than £8,000 towards the equipment, and villagers attend regular consultations on how to take the play area design forward.

Redhill hall also organises open mic nights and the village harvest fair, flower and produce show will take place in September.

The next classic car gathering will be held at the village hall, in Church Road, on July 18 from 7-10pm.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

RNLI crewman hopes to have ‘the best chippy in town’ after opening business

Kevin Phelps outside the newly opened The Jolly Roger.

Russell Vines jailed for death of pensioner in head-on collision

Ruseell Vines. Picture; Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Video footage shows attack in Weston town centre which saw man jailed for 24 years

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Man attacked in Weston street prompts police appeal

Police are appealing for information following an attack in Weston-super-Mare.Picture: Mark Atherton

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

RNLI crewman hopes to have ‘the best chippy in town’ after opening business

Kevin Phelps outside the newly opened The Jolly Roger.

Russell Vines jailed for death of pensioner in head-on collision

Ruseell Vines. Picture; Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Video footage shows attack in Weston town centre which saw man jailed for 24 years

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Man attacked in Weston street prompts police appeal

Police are appealing for information following an attack in Weston-super-Mare.Picture: Mark Atherton

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston open campaign with victory away at Ashton and Backwell

Weston celebrate victory over Ashton and Backwell at the Lancer Scott Stadium

‘Vital’ funds needed to sustain school cycle route for winter months

The Axbridge-Cheddar Cycleway Walkway. Picture: Harry Mottram

Crews race to ‘suspicious’ early morning blaze

Volunteers wanted for new Weston charity shop

Volunteers outside the Weston Samaritans branch in High Street. They are opening a shop on the corner of High Street and Grove Road. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Dedicated volunteer opens exhibition for RNLI

The jigsaw exhibition was opened by Deputy Mayor James Clayton. Picture: Glyn Hayes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists