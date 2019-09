Harvest fair raises money for village hall

Villagers were treated to warm and sunny weather at this year's harvest show in Redhill.

Succulent sweet corn, fresh runner beans and colourful sweet potatoes made an appearance at the village fair last Saturday afternoon.

More than 80 people enjoyed a day out at Redhill hall, in Church Lane, and cream teas, a ploughman's lunch, kids' face-painting and a raffle entertained people for hours.

Children brought along their homemade designs to be judged, including Holly Ashman's carrot bug creation which starred in the prize-winning line-up.

John Lee entered his giant red onions into the competition and Sylvia Ashman, who produced the best flower.

The event raised £300 for the club's playground fund, and people have donated more than £8,000 since the initiative launched last year.