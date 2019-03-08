Harvest fair raises money for village hall

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 15:00 14 September 2019

Holly Ashman with her carrot bug creation.Picture: Jeremy Long

Holly Ashman with her carrot bug creation.Picture: Jeremy Long

(C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

Villagers were treated to warm and sunny weather at this year's harvest show in Redhill.

Sylvia Ashman won the Best Flower In Show award at Redhill Harvest Fair.Picture: Jeremy LongSylvia Ashman won the Best Flower In Show award at Redhill Harvest Fair.Picture: Jeremy Long

Succulent sweet corn, fresh runner beans and colourful sweet potatoes made an appearance at the village fair last Saturday afternoon.

More than 80 people enjoyed a day out at Redhill hall, in Church Lane, and cream teas, a ploughman's lunch, kids' face-painting and a raffle entertained people for hours.

Children brought along their homemade designs to be judged, including Holly Ashman's carrot bug creation which starred in the prize-winning line-up.

John Lee entered his giant red onions into the competition and Sylvia Ashman, who produced the best flower.

John Lee pictured with his giant red onions at Redhill Harvest Fair.Picture: Jeremy LongJohn Lee pictured with his giant red onions at Redhill Harvest Fair.Picture: Jeremy Long

The event raised £300 for the club's playground fund, and people have donated more than £8,000 since the initiative launched last year.

Most Read

Car smashes into Weston’s TJ Hughes building

A car has crashed into TJ Hughes. Picture: Henry Woodsford

‘Traditional’ fish and chip shop plans revealed

Vacant Biddiscombes carpet shop in Winterstoke Road. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Shopper injured after being hit with machete in Weston Tesco

The incident took place in Tesco Express on Sunday. Picture: Google

Weston man died at sex party hosted by pensioner

Nicholas Hadley died of an overdose, Bristol Crown Court heard.

Woman jailed for robbery which left pensioner, 88, with multiple injuries

Rosanna Cooper was given a seven year prison sentence. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

