Vintage cars displayed at popular village green

An array of vintage cars and classic motorbikes were on show in Redhill on May 16.

Cars including Triumphs, Lotus' and Fords were on display at Redhill Village Club's event on a sunny spring day at the Recreation Ground.

Pat Crowther brought along her 1965 Sunbeam Tiger and Patrick Duffin was happy to show-off his 1964 Ford Mustang.

David Price was seen at the wheel of his Austin 16/6 Iver, while Jeremy Hole, Robert Taylor and Rob Lockton brought along a range of Ducati's and Triumphs to the show.

Tony Luffman's impressive supercharged Triumph TR4 from 1962 also stood out.

Sean Puckle also took his 1992 Lotus Carlton to the event, where a barbecue was also served-up to visitors.

The club's next classic car and motorcycle meeting will be held on June 20 from 7-9pm.

