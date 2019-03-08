Vintage cars displayed at popular village green
PUBLISHED: 13:00 24 May 2019
Archant
An array of vintage cars and classic motorbikes were on show in Redhill on May 16.
Patrick Duffin and his 1964 Ford Mustang. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Cars including Triumphs, Lotus' and Fords were on display at Redhill Village Club's event on a sunny spring day at the Recreation Ground.
Pat Crowther brought along her 1965 Sunbeam Tiger and Patrick Duffin was happy to show-off his 1964 Ford Mustang.
David Price was seen at the wheel of his Austin 16/6 Iver, while Jeremy Hole, Robert Taylor and Rob Lockton brought along a range of Ducati's and Triumphs to the show.
Tony Luffman's impressive supercharged Triumph TR4 from 1962 also stood out.
Pat Crowther with her 1965 Sunbeam Tiger. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Sean Puckle also took his 1992 Lotus Carlton to the event, where a barbecue was also served-up to visitors.
The club's next classic car and motorcycle meeting will be held on June 20 from 7-9pm.
David Price at the wheel of his Austin 16/6iver. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Jeremy Hole, Robert Taylor and Rob Lockton. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Tony Luffman and his supercharged Triumph TR4 from 1962. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Tony Luffman and his supercharged Triumph TR4 from 1962. Picture: MARK ATHERTON