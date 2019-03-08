Advanced search

Vintage cars displayed at popular village green

PUBLISHED: 13:00 24 May 2019

Sean Puckle with his Lotus Carlton from 1992. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Sean Puckle with his Lotus Carlton from 1992. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

An array of vintage cars and classic motorbikes were on show in Redhill on May 16.

Patrick Duffin and his 1964 Ford Mustang. Picture: MARK ATHERTONPatrick Duffin and his 1964 Ford Mustang. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Cars including Triumphs, Lotus' and Fords were on display at Redhill Village Club's event on a sunny spring day at the Recreation Ground.

Pat Crowther brought along her 1965 Sunbeam Tiger and Patrick Duffin was happy to show-off his 1964 Ford Mustang.

David Price was seen at the wheel of his Austin 16/6 Iver, while Jeremy Hole, Robert Taylor and Rob Lockton brought along a range of Ducati's and Triumphs to the show.

Tony Luffman's impressive supercharged Triumph TR4 from 1962 also stood out.

Pat Crowther with her 1965 Sunbeam Tiger. Picture: MARK ATHERTONPat Crowther with her 1965 Sunbeam Tiger. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Sean Puckle also took his 1992 Lotus Carlton to the event, where a barbecue was also served-up to visitors.

The club's next classic car and motorcycle meeting will be held on June 20 from 7-9pm.

David Price at the wheel of his Austin 16/6iver. Picture: MARK ATHERTONDavid Price at the wheel of his Austin 16/6iver. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Jeremy Hole, Robert Taylor and Rob Lockton. Picture: MARK ATHERTONJeremy Hole, Robert Taylor and Rob Lockton. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Tony Luffman and his supercharged Triumph TR4 from 1962. Picture: MARK ATHERTONTony Luffman and his supercharged Triumph TR4 from 1962. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Tony Luffman and his supercharged Triumph TR4 from 1962. Picture: MARK ATHERTONTony Luffman and his supercharged Triumph TR4 from 1962. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

