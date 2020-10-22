Redundancies devastate animal centre charity after cash crisis

RSPCA Brent Knoll Animal Centre. Picture: Google Street View Google Street View

Staff have lost their jobs at an animal centre as a result of a charity’s ‘necessary cutbacks’ which has felt the crippling effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The RSPCA North Somerset Branch has faced a ‘small number’ of redundancies at the Brent Knoll Animal Centre, in Brent Road, this month.

The charity says the situation surrounding the pandemic has forced it to make cutbacks to safeguard the rescue centre’s future, and the branch says this will soon impact how it is run, which is in the process of being restructured.

RSPCA North Somerset, which covers from Nailsea to Woolavington and towards Wells, is a self-funded branch and relies largely on the income from its charity shops in the area, which have been ‘severally affected’ as a result of pandemic.

In a statement on the North Somerset Branch Facebook page, it says it needs people’s support ‘now more than ever’.

A spokesman said: “It is with a very heavy heart to tell you some of our amazing and dedicated team has been faced with redundancy which will have an effect on how the animal centre is run in the immediate future.

“The remaining team are working hard to develop strategies to continue our vital animal welfare work and the branch as a whole is being restructured.

“We need your support more than ever to be able to continue to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome animals that need our help. We would like to take the opportunity to thank those staff we are losing for their time and dedication.

“We will miss them and wish them all the best for the future.”

An RSPCA spokesman said in common with many charities, it has been ‘badly affected’ by the pandemic.

They said: “The cost of running the animal rescue centre in Brent Knoll is the responsibility of the North Somerset Branch, and the trustees’ responsibility is to do all they can to protect the centre for the future to ensure as many animals as possible can receive the help and care they desperately need.

“The current situation has made it necessary to consider a range of cutbacks which, very regrettably, had to include a review of our wonderful loyal staff. A small number of redundancies have now been confirmed and all affected staff have been informed.”