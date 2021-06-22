Wetherspoon staff isolating after positive Covid-19 case

Published: 5:01 PM June 22, 2021 Updated: 5:18 PM June 22, 2021

Ten employees at a pub are isolating following one of them testing positive for coronavirus.

JD Wetherspoon, the pub chain which The Reeds Arms is part of, confirmed the news today (Tuesday) after one of the pub's staff members attended a ‘third party venue which had confirmed Covid cases’.

Employees of the Burnham pub are now in isolation for a 10-day period, and a spokesman for Wetherspoon confirmed under the current circumstances, the pub is not required to close.

They added that Wetherspoon has implemented a number of social distancing measures in all its pubs in compliance with government Covid guidance and regulations.

These include table service only, reduced capacity levels, the spacing out of tables and the installation of a number of floor screens between tables.

A spokesman said: "We can confirm that one employee has tested positive for Covid at The Reeds Arms in Burnham after attending a third-party venue which had confirmed Covid cases.

"In accordance with NHS guidelines, this employee is required to self-isolate for the requisite ten-day period. Wetherspoon wishes the employee a full and speedy recovery."

Wetherspoon confirmed The Reeds Arms has got staff helping from other chain pubs to cover shifts, and most employees will be due back to work next Wednesday.

The pub is closing at 10pm Monday-Thursday - still at midnight at the weekend - to ensure it has enough staff at peak times of trade. From next Wednesday, the pub will then revert to midnight closing.

The spokesman added: "In the circumstances, the pub is not required to close. Staff are conducting regular surface cleaning and numerous hand sanitisers are in place in each pub.

"The operating procedures and hygiene practices implemented by the company mean that all hand contact points are frequently cleaned and sanitised throughout the day. Pubs are also thoroughly cleaned at the end of every trading day.

"In addition, Wetherspoon has implemented a number of social distancing measures in all its pubs in compliance with government Covid guidance and regulations. These include table service only, reduced capacity levels, the spacing out of tables and the installation of a number of floor screens between tables.

"While it is not possible to create an entirely risk-free environment, adherence to social distancing guidelines and rigorous implementation of hygiene standards minimises the risk."