Referendum to be held for housing masterplan

PUBLISHED: 17:00 05 March 2019

Yatton High Street.

Yatton High Street.

A masterplan for a village’s future will be voted on next month.

Villagers will have their say on Yatton’s neighbourhood development plan in a referendum on April 11.

The plan, which has been created by villagers in conjunction with Yatton Parish Council, will be used as a framework for development in the village until 2026.

Yatton ward councillor Jill Iles, speaking at North Somerset Council’s executive meeting last month, called on members to support the plan, which they duly did.

She said: “The village of Yatton has increased in size significantly, and now the plan is before the executive I would request it proceeds with a referendum as soon as possible.”

A hard copy of the draft plan is available to view at Yatton Library, in High Street, and the vote will be held at Horsecastle Chapel, in Horsecastle Farm Road.

The document can also be viewed online at www.n-somerset.gov.uk/yattonplan

