Refurbished tennis courts are a huge hit with sports fans

Published: 10:00 AM May 21, 2021

The newly refurbished tennis courts in Ashcombe Park have been a huge success so far. - Credit: North Somerset Council

Weston's newly refurbished tennis courts are proving to be a huge hit with more than 644 bookings in the first month.

More than 100 people have also purchased an annual membership to enable them to use the three tennis courts at Ashcombe Park.

Thanks to an £85,000 project fund, secured by North Somerset Council from Sport England and the Lawn Tennis Association, the once dilapidated tennis courts have been given a new lease of life.

Court opening hours have been extended, enabling people to play from 7am-8pm every day. This will be extended to 9pm in time for the bank holiday.

Cllr Mike Solomon, the authority's executive member for neighbourhoods and community services, said: "The early indications show that there is clearly a demand for this type of facility.

"We've already extended the hours to give people even more opportunity to play and are planning to introduce a tennis coaching concession, providing individual and group lessons, in the near future."

The money from bookings and annual memberships will pay for the regular maintenance of the courts with any surplus funding put towards improving the park.

For more details, log on to https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/AshcombePark or www.n-somerset.gov.uk/ashcombetenniscourts