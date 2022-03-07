News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Refuse workers to strike in North Somerset

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 2:28 PM March 7, 2022
Green waste and recycling collections have been missed. Picture: Tony Gussin

Refuse workers in North Somerset have voted to strike due to issues with pay. - Credit: Archant

More than 80,000 homes in North Somerset could be left with piling bins after refuse staff have overwhelmingly voted to strike over pay.

Close to 100 workers at recycling centres and collection services run by the North Somerset Environment Company are set to walk out, after 97 per cent voted for strike action.

The GMB Union said members are 'angry' at North Somerset Council after the authority only provided funding for a 4.5 per cent salary increase over a two-year period which, when compared with inflation, amounts to a real-terms pay cut.

North Somerset recycling and waste bins NSC

The plan aims to reduce the amount of waste produced in North Somerset - Credit: North Somerset Council

Tim Northover, GMB regional organiser, said: “Our members have been pushed to the brink and now they’ve had no choice but to vote with their feet. 

“More members are joining every day and make no bones about it, GMB will fight for every penny they deserve. 

“It is not too late to avoid this, North Somerset can come back to the table with a real offer at any time. My phone is always on.” 

GMB will meet with members to discuss possible strike dates, leaving roughly six weeks for the council to make an improved offer.

Most Read

  1. 1 Dave retires after more than 40 years behind the wheel
  2. 2 Busy programme of events at the Tropicana
  3. 3 Man to run half marathon for charity despite collapsed lungs
  1. 4 'Niche' speed limit worker handed 20-month driving suspension
  2. 5 Army called for bomb found on Sand Bay
  3. 6 Lifeboat crew rescues casualty on Weston beach
  4. 7 Weston man sentenced to 18 years for sexual offences against children
  5. 8 BBC drama filmed in various locations across Somerset
  6. 9 'Unfair' parking fines issued to customers at Weston Tesco
  7. 10 Garden waste discount in North Somerset after last year's disruption

North Somerset's executive for neighbourhoods, which oversees its waste strategy, told the Mercury it plans to sit down with the union soon but will also draw up contingency plans should an agreement not be met.

Cllr Mike Solomon will become executive member for neighbourhoods and community services.

Cllr Mike Solomon hopes an agreement can be found. - Credit: NSC

Cllr Mike Solomon said: "I will be discussing the matter with the council's executives as soon as possible.

"It should be six weeks before [a potential strike] will happen and we will hold talks again.

"Our hope is that we can find an agreement but we will be putting in a contingency plan, details of which will be available later this week."

Around 88,000 homes could be affected by the potential strikes.

North Somerset Council
Weston-super-Mare News
North Somerset News

Don't Miss

Farmfoods Weston car park Locking Road GSV

Man injured after fight in Weston supermarket car park

Paul Jones

person
Scott Brain Weston ASP

'Do not approach' missing Weston man, say police

Paul Jones

person
The magnificent Lady Justice statue ontop of the Old Bailey

Man admits dealing cannabis, cocaine and heroin in Weston

Paul Jones

person
BEARR Trust offers support for Ukraine

Raising

How to support Ukraine from Weston

Carrington Walker

person