Refuse workers to strike in North Somerset

More than 80,000 homes in North Somerset could be left with piling bins after refuse staff have overwhelmingly voted to strike over pay.

Close to 100 workers at recycling centres and collection services run by the North Somerset Environment Company are set to walk out, after 97 per cent voted for strike action.

The GMB Union said members are 'angry' at North Somerset Council after the authority only provided funding for a 4.5 per cent salary increase over a two-year period which, when compared with inflation, amounts to a real-terms pay cut.

Tim Northover, GMB regional organiser, said: “Our members have been pushed to the brink and now they’ve had no choice but to vote with their feet.

“More members are joining every day and make no bones about it, GMB will fight for every penny they deserve.

“It is not too late to avoid this, North Somerset can come back to the table with a real offer at any time. My phone is always on.”

GMB will meet with members to discuss possible strike dates, leaving roughly six weeks for the council to make an improved offer.

North Somerset's executive for neighbourhoods, which oversees its waste strategy, told the Mercury it plans to sit down with the union soon but will also draw up contingency plans should an agreement not be met.

Cllr Mike Solomon hopes an agreement can be found. - Credit: NSC

Cllr Mike Solomon said: "I will be discussing the matter with the council's executives as soon as possible.

"It should be six weeks before [a potential strike] will happen and we will hold talks again.

"Our hope is that we can find an agreement but we will be putting in a contingency plan, details of which will be available later this week."

Around 88,000 homes could be affected by the potential strikes.