New look for Weston Hospicecare's Midnight Beach Walk

People taking part in last year's Midnight Beach Walk, which has been renamed the Moonlight Beach Walk. Weston Hospicecare

A much-loved charity walk will return to Weston Beach in September - and will bring with it a fresh new look full of excitement and sparkle.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Participants enjoying the hospice's Midnight Beach Walk last year. Participants enjoying the hospice's Midnight Beach Walk last year.

Weston Hospicecare's traditional Midnight Beach Walk has been revamped and renamed as the Moonlight Beach Walk in recognition of a host of new features.

The event boasts a new start time this year, bringing it forward in the evening to make it more accessible for participants - and also allowing time at the end for a celebratory after-party.

The change of time has also enabled organisers to tweak the challenge laid down to participants - a second route of 10km has been introduced alongside the traditional 5km course.

The women's event is returning on September 14, when walkers will set off from the Grand Pier at 10pm.

Walkers will be treated to fun and surprises along the way, including live music, sparklers, selfie stations, sweets and prosecco.

Many walkers sign up to take part in memory of a loved one and the usual personalisable T-shirts and tribute candle bags will still be available to participants.

The hospice's event manager Grace Dibden said: "After the buzz of our recent Mendip Challenge we cannot wait for our ladies-only Moonlight Beach Walk on September 14.

"This year we are looking to make the event more fun for all who take part so we look forward to seeing you all make use of the selfie stations and sparklers.

"So ladies, come and join us on September 14 by signing up today and whether you want to do it for fun or in memory of a loved one, we thank you for supporting Weston Hospicecare."

Weston's Grand Pier, in Marine Parade, will extend its support of the hospice by once again sponsoring the event and hosting this year's after-party.

Entry to the event costs £15, and in return participants also get their souvenir T-shirt and candle bag and a glass of prosecco.

The entry fee only covers the cost of taking part and participants are encouraged to raise as much as they can in sponsorship to support the hospice's work in caring for people with life-limiting conditions.

To find out more, or to register, log on to the hospice website.