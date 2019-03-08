Registration is open for the hospice’s flagship Mendip Challenge event

Hundreds of people have already signed up for Weston Hospicecare’s Mendip Challenge this summer.

The charity’s flagship event is taking place on June 2 when participants will take on a 10, 20 or 30-mile route along the West Mendip Way.

Last year more than 900 people took part, raising £66,050 in aid of the hospice which cares for people with life-limiting illnesses.

The charity is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and it is hoping to beat last year’s total in honour of the landmark occasion.

The event will once again be sponsored by long-term hospice supporters Howards Motor Group, and will follow the traditional West Mendip Way route from Wells to Uphill.

Event organiser Kelsey said: “We can’t wait for the Mendip Challenge this year, in what is the hospice’s 30th anniversary year.

“We are extremely grateful to Howards Motor Group which has again sponsored the event for us, allowing the hospice to maximise profits from participants’ fundraising efforts.

“We have had more than 200 people already sign up and we are hoping to see more than 1,000 participants take on the challenge in aid of the hospice.

“Last year was scorching and we had a few participants take on distances they physically could not complete, so this year we have produced a training guide for those who want to prepare for the challenge. It is available to download from the hospice’s website.

“We’re also delighted to announce the event will be 100 per cent dog friendly this year, meaning participants can bring their four-legged friends into the after-party too.

“So what are you waiting for? Help us smash last year’s fundraising total and challenge yourself while supporting the hospice in its 30th anniversary year by signing up to take part in the Mendip Challenge.”

Organisers have relocated the event headquarters to Weston Cricket Club to provide more parking for participants, greater room for registrations, and to expand the after-party.

Live music, food and a licensed bar will all be on offer at the cricket club in Devonshire Road.

Registration is £15 for adults and £10 for children.

To sign up, visit westonhospicecare.org.uk/mendip