Remembrance Sunday: What events are taking place this weekend?

In-person acts of remembrance are returning to the area this week. Here is a handful of events taking place.





Clevedon

Early evening on November 13, from 5-8pm, Clevedon Literary Festival is presenting a remembrance event with a difference. Most of us are familiar with the Remembrance Sunday wreath laying at local war memorials and the televised event from Whitehall in London, with its parade of veterans marching past, and saluting fallen comrades.

The event offers a chance to contemplate those we have lost and those who are often forgotten about. There will be music and some familiar and not so familiar poems, in an atmospheric setting, on a dark November evening.

Guests are urged to bring warm clothes. Tickets are free but do require pre-booking.

Booking is available from its website clevedonliteraryfestival.uk or in person from Books On The Hill in Hill Road and Clevedon Community Bookshop in Copse Road.

The display will be available until November 20. - Credit: Portbury Church Heritage Centre

Portbury

Portbury Church Heritage Centre has unveiled an Armistice display on the Village Green behind the War Memorial.

During the past year, Portbury Church Heritage Centre exhibited on the Village Green for the VE75, VJ75 and the Battle of Britain 80th commemorations. It was such a success with the number of people that viewed it that the group decided to repeat the same format for this year’s 2021 Armistice Commemoration.

The display will be available until November 20. - Credit: Portbury Church Heritage Centre

Three boards are on display - the first board lists those who lost their lives in the two world wars and are named on Portbury War Memorial. The second is of commemorative art by a local military artist Simon McCouaig depicting the human contribution over the past century, for the security of this nation.

The third board recounts the bravery of a past Portbury resident who was awarded the George Medal, for his contribution to the anti-submarine warfare during the 1940 Battle of the Atlantic.

The displays will be in place until November 20 for people wishing to view and remember those men and women who gave their lives for us.

The Remembrance Sunday parade in 2019. Picture: MARK ATHERTON - Credit: Archant

Weston

Weston Town Council will be hosting a service for Remembrance Sunday at the War Memorial Grove Park, remembering people from Weston who lost their lives in the Great War and conflicts since then.

Last year the event was filmed the day before and broadcast online to keep people safe during the time of Covid-19.

Unlike other years there will not be a large screen in Grove Park. This is normally provided by the Weston Branch of the Royal British Legion and has not been possible this year.

This also means there will not be a live broadcast on streamed on the internet via YouTube.

The town council hopes people will be able to make this event in person, starting at 10.45am on November 14.

The Remembrance Sunday parade in 2019. Picture: MARK ATHERTON - Credit: Archant

Elsewhere in Weston, Weston Remembrance Parade and Service will host an armistice service in High Street on November 11, starting with two minutes silence at 11am.

A parade will assemble at Argos from 10.30am and march to Santander arriving at 10.55am, where a short service with Last Post and two minutes silence will take place.



A Remembrance Day parade comprising of veterans, cadet forces and civilian organisations will leave the High Street on November 14 at 10.25am. If you miss the parade please proceed to Grove Park for the Service which will commence just before 11am.



A Field of Remembrance will be in place clearly marked at the War Memorial in Grove Park where crosses and personal tributes may be placed preceding and following the Service.



Anyone wishing to lay a wreath can either march with the parade as a participant or report to the wreath laying stewards in Grove Park who will be situated to the left of the memorial prior to the commencement of the service.





Worle

A Remembrance Sunday service will be held at the Memorial Gate in High Street on November 14 at 10.50am.

The service will be led by Yvonne Criddle, a reader at St. Martin’s Church, on behalf of The Royal British Legion.

The service will also be attended by the deputy mayor of Weston, Councillor Roger Bailey.