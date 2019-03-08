Thousands remember fallen on Remembrance Sunday
PUBLISHED: 16:00 11 November 2019
Thousands of people gathered in Weston-super-Mare's Grove Park to take part in a moving service on Remembrance Sunday.
A parade of cadets, past and present military personnel, scouts and guides set off from the High Street at 10.25am accompanied by a band.
The procession marched to Grove Park to observe the two-minute silence at 11am.
Thousands of people attended the event to remember all those who have died in wars and conflicts.
Representatives from the community laid wreaths at the foot of the memorial and a field of remembrance was set up to enable people to leave tributes to the fallen.
Weston mayor Mark Canniford said: "It was great to see just short of 3,000 people in the park.
"I'm astonished by the support the young people give to this event year in, year out.
"The actions of the two wars are so far removed from their lives but they still understand the importance to show that respect and remembrance to people who gave up their lives so they can enjoy the freedoms they have today.
"It's so good it continues to get so much support."
Crowds in Yatton also held a two-minute silence at the village's war memorial.