PICTURES: Remembrance Sunday services take place across area

Members of Avon Fire and Rescue at Weston's Remembrance Sunday Parade. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Poignant acts of remembrance were held across North Somerset on the weekend.

Many groups and organisations came together for Armistice Day, a year after ceremonies were disrupted by the pandemic.

Below is a summary of events which took place.

Royal British Legion Bikers at Weston's Remembrance Sunday Parade. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Weston Town Council hosted a service for Remembrance Sunday at the War Memorial Grove Park, remembering people from Weston who lost their lives in the Great War and conflicts since then.

World War Two and Normandy veteran from Weston, Reg Charles, aged 98, laid a wreath at the war memorial.

D-Day veteran Reg Charles with his daughter at Weston's Remembrance Sunday Parade. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Reg also took part in the nationwide Routes of Remembrance event earlier in the week. He placed a wreath on a train to Paddington on November 11.

Weston Remembrance Parade and Service hosted an armistice service in High Street on November 11, starting with two minutes silence at 11am.

Weston's Coastguard at Weston's Remembrance Sunday Parade. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

A parade assembled at Argos from 10.30am and marched to Santander arriving at 10.55am, where a short service with Last Post and two minutes silence will take place.



A Remembrance Day parade comprising of veterans, cadet forces and civilian organisations left the High Street on November 14 at 10.25am.



A Field of Remembrance was in place clearly marked at the War Memorial in Grove Park where crosses and personal tributes may be placed preceding and following the service.

North Somerset MP Liam Fox at the service in Clevedon. - Credit: Annabel Tall

In Clevedon, North Somerset's MP Dr Liam Fox attended the Remembrance Service at St Andrews Church.

Dr Fox said: "It was very moving to be back at a Remembrance Service in person."

Malcolm played the Last Post. - Credit: Les Summerfield

The Royal British Legion Centenary commemorations at Portbury were well supported by villagers. The Sunday Remembrance Day started at Portbury Church with a short service conducted by The Rev Peter Bailey.

The church warden, Terrence Vice, then led the procession from the church to the village green where the War Memorial records those villagers who fought and gave their lives in the two world wars.





The gathering was attended by district councillor Nigel Ashton. During the proceedings Wenda Cowlard, the parish council chairman read out the names of those listed on the memorial, before recounting the life of one of the fallen soldiers, Reginald Harrill, in 1916.

The gathering was also poignantly supported by a local musician who played the Last Post, which echoed across the village green.





The commemorative display at the back of the memorial was unveiled by the Portbury Church Heritage Centre will remain in place for a further week for viewing.

A service took place in Portbury. - Credit: Les Summerfield

In Burnham, a short act of remembrance took place at the flag pole on Station Approach.





St Francis' Primary School in Nailsea saw its pupils wear their Brownies, Cubs, Beaver and Rainbow uniforms to school as a mark of respect to all people who lost their life in any war.

Year two led a class assembly on Remembrance. They dressed as service people or evacuees and led staff and students 'to think of events in history and how the children are our future and can lead the way in creating a peaceful world'.

Staff wore white poppies as a symbol that we will bring peace to our homes, playground and families.





In Backwell, a service was held at St Andrew’s Church.

One wreath was laid by Roy Ackrill on behalf of Nailsea & Backwell Rotary.





In Worle, 420 trees were planted in remembrance of those of who have died.

Priory Community School Academy will planted the trees to remember the past and also look to the future.

The event was part of its Remembrance Day commemorations and also its quest to help save the planet.





Lympsham WI members installed this year’s Poppy Display at Memorial Corner.

The display has almost 2,000 knitted or crocheted poppies.





Yatton's St Mary’s Church held a service on Sunday at 10am, followed by a walk from the church to War Memorial at 10.30am.

The Remembrance service was held from 10.50-11.15am.

A free buffet at The Butchers Pub for ex and serving forces and their carers, sponsored on behalf of the Rotary Club of Yatton & District, was enjoyed after the service.

The St John Ambulance at Weston's Remembrance Sunday Parade. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Members of Weston RNLI at Weston's Remembrance Sunday Parade. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Weston's Remembrance Sunday Parade forming up in the High Street. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Weston's Remembrance Sunday Parade. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Weston's Remembrance Sunday Parade. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Weston's Remembrance Sunday Parade. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Weston's Remembrance Sunday Parade. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Cadet Forces at Weston's Remembrance Sunday Parade. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Cadet Forces at Weston's Remembrance Sunday Parade. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Weston's Remembrance Sunday Parade. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Cubs and Scouts at Weston's Remembrance Sunday Parade. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Cubs and Scouts at Weston's Remembrance Sunday Parade. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Weston's Remembrance Sunday Parade in Grove Park. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Weston's Remembrance Sunday Parade in Grove Park. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Poppies at Weston's Remembrance Sunday Parade. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

The dignitaries at Weston's Remembrance Sunday Parade. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

A fly past during the silence at Weston's Remembrance Sunday Parade. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

The Deputy Lieutenant of Somerset lays the first wreath at Weston's Remembrance Sunday Parade. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Weston Mayor Cllr James Clayton laying a wreath at Weston's Remembrance Sunday Parade. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Veterans at Weston's Remembrance Sunday Parade in Grove Park. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

D-Day veteran Reg Charles laying a wreath on behalf of The Veterans Charity accompanied by his daughter, great grandson and a fire service escort at Weston's Remembrance Sunday Parade. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

D-Day veteran Reg Charles laying a wreath on behalf of The Veterans Charity accompanied by his daughter, great grandson and a fire service escort at Weston's Remembrance Sunday Parade. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

D-Day veteran Reg Charles laying a wreath on behalf of The Veterans Charity accompanied by his daughter, great grandson and a fire service escort at Weston's Remembrance Sunday Parade. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

The RNLI and Salvation Army laying Wreaths at Weston's Remembrance Sunday Parade. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Guides, Brownies and Rainbows laying a wreath at Weston's Remembrance Sunday Parade. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

The Honour Guard at Weston's Remembrance Sunday Parade. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Weston's Remembrance Sunday Parade. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Veterans at Weston's Remembrance Sunday Parade in Grove Park. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

The Mayor, Deputy Lieutenant of Somerset and other dignitaries at Weston's Remembrance Sunday Parade. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Weston's Remembrance Sunday Parade in Grove Park. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Weston's Remembrance Sunday Parade in Grove Park. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Members of Somerset Light Infantry Silver Bugles who sounded the last post at Weston's Remembrance Sunday Parade. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

The Garden of Remembrance at Weston's Remembrance Sunday Parade in Grove Park.. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Poppy Wreaths at the foot of the Memorial during Weston's Remembrance Sunday Parade. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Weston's Remembrance Sunday Parade. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Somerset Light Infantry Silver Bugles at Weston's Remembrance Sunday Parade. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Somerset Light Infantry Cadets at Weston's Remembrance Sunday Parade. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Weston's Mayor and the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Somerset with their respective cadets at Weston's Remembrance Sunday Parade. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

A Remembrance service took place in Backwell. - Credit: Veronica & Roy Ackrill

A Remembrance service took place in Backwell. - Credit: Veronica & Roy Ackrill

A service took place in Backwell. - Credit: Veronica & Roy Ackrill

A service took place in Backwell. - Credit: Veronica & Roy Ackrill

A service took place in Backwell. - Credit: Veronica & Roy Ackrill

A service took place in Backwell. - Credit: Veronica & Roy Ackrill

A service took place in Backwell. - Credit: Veronica & Roy Ackrill

St Francis' children wore Brownies, Cubs, Beaver and Rainbow uniforms to school uniforms to school as a mark of respect. - Credit: St Francis Primary School

A service took place in Portbury. - Credit: Les Summerfield

A service took place in Portbury. - Credit: Les Summerfield



