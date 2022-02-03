Consultation approves further renewable expansion in Congresbury and Puxton

A further workshop is planned for Nailsea and Tickenham for February 12. - Credit: EdWhiteImages/101images

Residents in Congresbury and Puxton have given the green light to source more renewable energy from the area.

Last month, people were asked to attend a workshop run by the charity Centre for Sustainable Energy, to encourage grassroot involvement in the scheme that hopes to turn North Somerset carbon neutral by the year 2030.

People have now conditionally supported the expansion of existing solar farms, and a potential development of wind turbines in the area.

At the workshop, it was agreed the two villages could generate eight times more electricity than currently used from onshore wind and solar farms.

A location next to the M5, near Hewish, was deemed suitable for 100 metre wind turbines; however under the condition they would be owned in common so that all profits are returned to the community. Attendees supported the installation of up to 15 turbines in total.

Participants also supported a significant expansion of four existing solar farms, with the potential to treble in size. A consultation period for the plans closes March 14, and can be accessed here.

A further workshop is planned for Nailsea and Tickenham on February 12, to register your interest click here.