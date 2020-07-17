Police renew appeal after stabbing on M5 slip road in Weston
PUBLISHED: 12:59 17 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:03 17 July 2020
Police have released further details after a man was stabbed on an M5 slip road after a dispute.
A 26-year old man suffered injuries in the incident on the southbound slip road of the M5 at junction 21 in Weston on July 10.
The stabbing followed an incident on the southbound M5 from junction 19 to 21 which involved three cars, a black Volvo V40, black Volkswagen Golf and a grey Mercedes A class.
Police now want to speak to people who saw these vehicles being driven between junctions 19 and 21 on July 10.
Officers are especially interested in hearing from those with dash cam footage from this stretch of the motorway between 9.40pm and 10pm.
Avon and Somerset Constabulary said a 42-year-old man was previously arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and remains released under investigation so further enquiries can be carried out.
