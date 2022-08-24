Free mends for 'everything and anything' at Repair Café on Bournville estate

A 'repair café' has opened in Weston where people can get their loved items fixed for free by volunteers.

The St Andrew's Repair Café, on the Bournville estate, was started by a gang of local volunteers and is now helping to give people the chance to spring new life back into old or broken items.

The group says 'almost everything and anything' can be repaired by the team, who are made up of hobbyist and professional craftspeople.

Its free to send your items away and most can be fixed on the day, although others may take longer.

Recently, a 100-year-old toy doll was repaired and cleaned by a seamstress and an old radio was brought back to its former glory.

The work, which aims to reduce waste and increase the longevity of pre-used items, was funded through a small grant awarded by Burnham and Weston Energy Sunshine Fund.

It's not just for local people however, and those from further afield can use the service.

Community development worker, Sazia Salim, said repairs can range from woodwork, electronics, fabrics and even mechanical.

She said: "This is a great initiative to get the people of Weston involved in helping not only to reduce their carbon footprint, but reusing things that may have been waiting in their garden sheds ready for the tip.

"It saves people money too because they don't have to go out and buy new appliances or gadgets, they can just come here and get it fixed for free.

"People are so thrilled when they see what we can actually do here, and we all want to get the word out that we're here and willing to repair almost anything you can think of - as long as you can get it to the Healthy Living Centre."

Repair cafés are becoming more popular as people begin to feel the squeeze of the cost-of-living crisis. A similar café is located at Locking Castle Church and Christ Church, on Montpelier.

It is also hoped pop-up stalls will feature at different points throughout the year.

The Bournville Repair Café is open from 3pm to 5pm on the last Wednesday of every month at St Andrew's Church in the Healthy Living Centre.