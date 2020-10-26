Emergency repairs to close Weston road tonight
Essential sewer repairs will close a Weston road tonight (Monday).
Wessex Water has written to residents about the emergency work in Milton Hill, which will start at 6pm.
A diversion will be in place until early tomorrow morning (Tuesday), when the road will re-open with temporary traffic lights in place.
The company says the repairs will have no impact on customers’ water or sewerage services and the work is expected to finish by Wednesday.
Coordinator of the repairs at Wessex Water, Ryan Coombs, said: “We discussed this work with the local council and agreed the evening closure was the best option to ensure we compete repairs quickly and minimise disruption.
“There may be some noise while we’re working, but every effort will be made to keep this to a minimum.
“We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused by this essential work and road closure, which is necessary for the safety of the community and our workforce.”
