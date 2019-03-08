Advanced search

Website launches to report illegal tobacco sales in district

PUBLISHED: 17:00 23 July 2019

People are being urged to use a Government website to report illegal tobacco sales.Picture: milosradinovic

A new website where people can anonymously report the sale of illegal tobacco has been launched by Trading Standards South West.

The site also contains information about the substance.

Trading Standards states profits made from the sale of illegal tobacco often funds organised crime such as modern slavery, people trafficking and drugs.

The body also says the type of tobacco may exceed legal limits for carbon monoxide and tar levels by up to 80 per cent, while not containing the amount of nicotine stated on the pack.

Deputy leader of North Somerset Council, Mike Bell, said: "It's important we understand the extent of the damage illegal tobacco has on society, and member of the public may hold vital information crucial to an investigation."

To report an illegal tobacco sale or for more information, visit www.SWIllegalTobacco.info

