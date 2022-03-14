Rescue centre welcomes newest orphaned animals
- Credit: Secret World Wildlife Rescue
A wildlife rescue centre in Highbridge has welcomed its first orphans of this year.
The Secret World Wildlife Rescue centre in New Road has been busy looking after Somerset's fauna and keeping them safe over the winter.
A spokesperson for the rescue centre said: "It has been a late start for orphans this year, but a baby bunny and a young hare - or leveret - have arrived for their foster care.
"The centre has been very busy with swans this year too which means we have to follow stringent protocols because of the current Avian Flu outbreaks affecting some parts of the country."
Bird Flu has forced all of the captive birds in the UK into a Covid-style lockdown since November to help limit its spread.
On Friday (March 18), a talk will be given by the centre's founder Pauline Kidner at the Princess Theatre in Burnham at 7.30pm.
Tickets are available from the Princess Theatre on 01278 784464 or online at www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk.
Most Read
- 1 Weston store closed by courts for underage vape sales
- 2 Second Banwell bypass consultation launched
- 3 Bournville residents gather to support Ukraine
- 4 The Boulevard's famous cherry trees to be replaced
- 5 How to claim the £150 council tax rebate
- 6 Weston Hospital shop finally re-opens to customers
- 7 BBC drama filmed in various locations across Somerset
- 8 Young Farmers 'trash' Weston night-time venues
- 9 Refuse workers to strike in North Somerset
- 10 North Somerset stores getting rid of ALL plastic bags
All proceeds will go to the animals in its care.