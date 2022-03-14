Rescue centre welcomes newest orphaned animals

A wildlife rescue centre in Highbridge has welcomed its first orphans of this year.

The Secret World Wildlife Rescue centre in New Road has been busy looking after Somerset's fauna and keeping them safe over the winter.

A spokesperson for the rescue centre said: "It has been a late start for orphans this year, but a baby bunny and a young hare - or leveret - have arrived for their foster care.

Sunflower the leveret. - Credit: Secret World Wildlife Rescue

"The centre has been very busy with swans this year too which means we have to follow stringent protocols because of the current Avian Flu outbreaks affecting some parts of the country."

Bird Flu has forced all of the captive birds in the UK into a Covid-style lockdown since November to help limit its spread.

On Friday (March 18), a talk will be given by the centre's founder Pauline Kidner at the Princess Theatre in Burnham at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available from the Princess Theatre on 01278 784464 or online at www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk.

All proceeds will go to the animals in its care.