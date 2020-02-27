Man rescued after falling on rocks on Weston beach
PUBLISHED: 08:05 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:05 27 February 2020
(c) copyright citizenside.com
Weston Coastguard Rescue Team and the RNLI were called out last night (Wednesday) to help a man who had fallen on the rocks near Marine Lake.
The RNLI Weston lifeboat reached the casualty first and assessed the man who was suffering from back pains.
The man was cold and in pain and crews wrapped him up and pulled him out of the water.
Once he was out of the water, he was taken by stretcher to the boathouse to wait for an ambulance.
Avon Fire and Rescue Service and the Weston Seafront Rangers had been training in the bay at the time and also helped with the rescue.
For coastal emergencies, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.