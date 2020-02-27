Advanced search

Man rescued after falling on rocks on Weston beach

PUBLISHED: 08:05 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:05 27 February 2020

Crews rescued a man who had fallen on the rocks near Marine Lake.

Crews rescued a man who had fallen on the rocks near Marine Lake.

(c) copyright citizenside.com

Weston Coastguard Rescue Team and the RNLI were called out last night (Wednesday) to help a man who had fallen on the rocks near Marine Lake.

The RNLI Weston lifeboat reached the casualty first and assessed the man who was suffering from back pains.

The man was cold and in pain and crews wrapped him up and pulled him out of the water.

Once he was out of the water, he was taken by stretcher to the boathouse to wait for an ambulance.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service and the Weston Seafront Rangers had been training in the bay at the time and also helped with the rescue.

For coastal emergencies, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Opening date announced for new town centre restaurant

Old Britannia Building Society and Bristol and West building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Road linking Weston and Banwell to close for weekend

A section of the A371 at Locking will be temporarily closed for a weekend for work to be carried out on a new junction.

Crews rescue woman trapped under a car

A woman was rescued by crews after being trapped under a car in main Road, Brockley.

Crash on M5 causing 40-minute delays

M5 Junction 21. Picture: Google

Plans in place to demolish historic Winscombe home where ‘Jean Simmons was taught ballet’

The Winscombe estate dates back to the Georgian era

Most Read

Opening date announced for new town centre restaurant

Old Britannia Building Society and Bristol and West building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Road linking Weston and Banwell to close for weekend

A section of the A371 at Locking will be temporarily closed for a weekend for work to be carried out on a new junction.

Crews rescue woman trapped under a car

A woman was rescued by crews after being trapped under a car in main Road, Brockley.

Crash on M5 causing 40-minute delays

M5 Junction 21. Picture: Google

Plans in place to demolish historic Winscombe home where ‘Jean Simmons was taught ballet’

The Winscombe estate dates back to the Georgian era

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Brean Golf Club present big cheque to charity with new captains driving into office

Linda Edmondson, Dave Morgan and Mike Short are the 2020 captains at Brean Golf Club

Man rescued after falling on rocks on Weston beach

Crews rescued a man who had fallen on the rocks near Marine Lake.

North Somerset house prices are on the rise

House prices in North Somerset have increased.

Business stripped of licence for selling alcohol to drunks

Regent Express, in Regent Street, has had its premises licence revoked in Weston.Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Weston V Taunton Town LIVE BLOG:

Weston have now gone four games unbeaten after picking up a hard fought win at Dorchester Town. (Picture: Will.T.Photography).
Drive 24