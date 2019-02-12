Advanced search

Teenager suffers head injury after cycling accident on Brean Down

PUBLISHED: 08:01 19 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:13 19 February 2019

A group of teenagers were mountain biking across Brean Down when one of the youngsters flipped over the handlebars.

Rescue services were called to the aid of a teenager who suffered a head injury while cycling on top of Brean Down yesterday (Monday).

A group of teenagers had been mountain biking along the challenging terrain when one of the youngsters flipped over the handlebars and landed on his head.

His friends called for help and the Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance was called out to the scene along with Burnham Coastguard Rescue Team and South Western Ambulance Service just after 2.40pm.

The cyclist had been wearing a full face helmet which saved him from extensive facial injuries.

The air ambulance crew examined the teenager and found his injuries were not serious.

The Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance flew him to Weston General Hospital for treatment.

Burnham Coastguard Rescue Team praised the actions of the teenagers for acting quickly and raising the alarm.

For assistance with coastal emergencies, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

