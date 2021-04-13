Restart grant for businesses re-opening after lockdown

Published: 3:00 PM April 13, 2021

North Somerset Council has begun paying the new one-off restart grant to eligible retail, hospitality and leisure businesses this week.

The Chancellor announced the restart grant in the budget last month for businesses forced to close during the latest lockdown.

The restart grant replaces the local restrictions support grant (LRSG) and is a one-off payment to help businesses with re-opening and getting back on their feet as lockdown restrictions are relaxed.

North Somerset Council has a total fund of £10million to distribute. The grants available are determined by the sector the business is in and its rateable value.

The grants are:

- £2,667 for non-essential retail businesses with a rateable value of £15,000 or less

- £4,000 for non-essential retail businesses with a rateable value between £15,000 and £51,000

- £6,000 for non-essential retail businesses with a rateable value of £51,000 or above

- £8,000 for hospitality and leisure properties with a rateable value of £15,000 or less

- £12,000 for hospitality and leisure properties with a rateable value between £15,000 and £51,000

- £18,000 for hospitality and leisure properties with a rateable value of £51,000 or above.

The council completed its fraud checks last week and contacted all 'rated' businesses that passed and that have historically been paid an LRSG grant with instructions on how to apply for the restart grant via an online form.

An online claim form will also be available for any ’rated’ businesses that have not previously applied for an LRSG grant.

The council will also continue to offer discretionary awards to non-rated businesses and anticipates opening claims for this scheme later this month.

Cllr Mark Canniford, the council's executive member for business, economy and employment, said: "Once again our dedicated business grants team has worked incredibly hard to get this new grant out to our local businesses as quickly as possible.

"As we emerge from this latest lockdown the grant will provide a much-needed boost to our hard-hit leisure, hospitality and non-essential retail businesses, supporting the recovery of the high street."

The council's dedicated business grants team can be contacted on 01934 888114 or email businessgrants@n-somerset.gov.uk.