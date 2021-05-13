Restaurants looking forward to reopening on May 17

Published: 12:00 PM May 13, 2021

The fire pits at the The Old Thatched Cottage have been a huge hit with diners. - Credit: The Old Thatched Cottage

Restaurants across North Somerset ‘cannot wait’ to welcome guests inside their venues as Covid restrictions ease on May 17.

Restaurants, pubs and cafés have been able to serve people outside since April 12, but next week they will be able to welcome diners indoors.

The Old Thatched Cottage, in Knightstone Road, celebrated its busiest day ever last month, an achievement topped off with a visit from actor David Walliams.

The Old Thatched Cottage has been very busy since it reopened. - Credit: The Old Thatched Cottage

The venue’s fire pits have been a huge hit, helping to keep customers warm on colder evenings.

Manager Julia Grobicka said: “We’ve been really busy since we reopened outside. We’ve got fire pits, which are very popular because it can still get a bit chilly. But if the weather is nice, people are happy to sit everywhere.

“We are very happy that we’ve been getting so many customers and we’ve been busy all the time. We’re really looking forward to reopening fully on May 17.”

Il Michelangelo has been welcoming diners back to its outside terrace since April 12. From May 17, the restaurant will open indoors. - Credit: Il Michelangelo

Il Michelangelo, in Knighstone Road, has been fully booked since it reopened. Owner, Leo, said: “We’ve been all booked up since we reopened. It’s been really good.

“In lockdown we survived by doing takeaway. It’s been a very hard battle, but we did it. We will keep doing takeaways because some people aren’t quite ready to come back yet.

“We can’t wait to open indoors. I think everyone is looking forward to getting back to a slightly more normal life.”

Demetris Taverna, in Richmond Street, is reopening on May 18. Owner Demetris Demetriou says the financial support offered during the pandemic has helped keep restaurants in business.

He said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming people back.

"I want to say how grateful we are to the Government for all the grants and support they have given us over the past year, because without it a lot of businesses would have gone completely.

“The Government and local authorities have helped us through and we are very grateful to them for all the help and support.”

Meze Mazi is launching a variety of new Greek dishes when it reopens on May 17. - Credit: Archant

Meze Mazi, in Oxford Street, is also reopening on May 18 with a new menu, created by head chef Nikos Malakasiopis during the lockdown.

He said: “We’ve got 55 new dishes, all from different Greek islands and towns.

"We hope to attract people with that. We want to bring Greek flavour to the table.

“We love to have the interaction with customers, the communication, the fun and love. This is what we have missed the most, so we are looking forward to reopening.”

The inside of Zeera has been refurbished ready to reopen to diners. - Credit: Zeera

Curry fans will be able book a table at Zeera, in Orchard Street, when the restaurant opens its doors again on May 17.

Owner Rubel Miah said: “We’ve been offering takeaways during the lockdowns and we would like to thank the local people who have been supporting us and kept us going through the pandemic.

“We are looking forward to seeing our regulars again.

"We are going to make it as special as possible because people haven’t been able to eat out for quite a long time.”

Miguel Martinez, general manager of Bistrot Pierre, is looking forward to welcoming customers back to the restaurant. - Credit: Bistrot Pierre

Bistrot Pierre, in Princess Royal Square, is bringing back a bigger menu on May 17, with new fish specials, including lobster at the weekend. The bar downstairs will also be operating with a new menu.

Manger Miguel Martinez said: “We can’t wait. At the moment it’s very difficult to predict as everything is based on the weather.

“Sometimes we are fully booked, like on Saturday, but then we had 85 per cent cancellations on the day. But from May 17, it should be easier for us as we can use our inside space and we are very excited about the new menu.”

Marco Pierre White Steakhouse Bar & Grill, Cadbury House. - Credit: Leon Day

Eighty per cent of the tables at the Marco Pierre White Steakhouse Bar & Grill at Cadbury House, in Congresbury, are already booked up for the first week of opening.

Raivo Korotkovs, operations manager said: “A lot of people have missed out on events such as birthdays, anniversaries and engagements so we’re looking forward to making sure guests make up for lost time.”