Advanced search

Visiting restrictions relaxed at recycling centres

PUBLISHED: 11:35 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:35 28 July 2020

People can now visit recycling centres more than one a month. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

People can now visit recycling centres more than one a month. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Restrictions at North Somerset’s recycling centres have now been relaxed.

People were restricted to one visit a month after the recycling centres in Weston, Portishead and Backwell reopened in May.

As of yesterday (Monday), the restrictions have been relaxed, but North Somerset Council is encouraging people to limit visits to the centres where possible.

The number plate system with odd and even numbers allowed on different days will remain in place at all three centres.

Cllr Bridget Petty, executive member for the environment and climate emergency, said: “I would like to thank everyone for their patience and support in following the restrictions put in place to give everyone the chance to visit the centres when they re-opened.

“We can now relax the fair usage restriction, but we are asking residents to continue to act responsibly and limit visits to the recycling centres where possible reducing the demand on the sites and the carbon emissions from car journeys.

“Portishead, in particular, is very busy with people often queuing to get in at peak times. To avoid this, residents should make use of the extended summer opening hours where possible.”

Residents should check the council website at www.n-somerset.gov.uk/my-services/bins-recycling/recycling-centres/our-recycling-centres for the opening hours at each centre and familiarise themselves with the rules in place.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

MP: Council ‘badly out of touch’ on M5 traffic

Patrick Keating (left) and John Penrose. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Phased reopening of leisure centres

Hutton Moor Leisure Centre reopened on Saturday.

Murder investigation as football player dies

James Hewlett

Lib Dems urge Government to reconsider North Somerset’s housing targets

PLans

Vehicle causes damage to Weston shops

A vehicle has damaged two shops in Weston. Picture: Gavin Morris

Most Read

MP: Council ‘badly out of touch’ on M5 traffic

Patrick Keating (left) and John Penrose. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Phased reopening of leisure centres

Hutton Moor Leisure Centre reopened on Saturday.

Murder investigation as football player dies

James Hewlett

Lib Dems urge Government to reconsider North Somerset’s housing targets

PLans

Vehicle causes damage to Weston shops

A vehicle has damaged two shops in Weston. Picture: Gavin Morris

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Sports Quiz header

Racism has ‘no place in North Somerset’

Protest at the Tropicana Saturday 6th June 1400hrs

Visiting restrictions relaxed at recycling centres

People can now visit recycling centres more than one a month. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

MP: Council ‘badly out of touch’ on M5 traffic

Patrick Keating (left) and John Penrose. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Somerset Rebels make offer to British Youth Championship hopefuls

Debbie Hancock and Chris Harris (pic Colin Burnett)