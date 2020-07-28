Visiting restrictions relaxed at recycling centres

People can now visit recycling centres more than one a month. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Restrictions at North Somerset’s recycling centres have now been relaxed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

People were restricted to one visit a month after the recycling centres in Weston, Portishead and Backwell reopened in May.

As of yesterday (Monday), the restrictions have been relaxed, but North Somerset Council is encouraging people to limit visits to the centres where possible.

The number plate system with odd and even numbers allowed on different days will remain in place at all three centres.

Cllr Bridget Petty, executive member for the environment and climate emergency, said: “I would like to thank everyone for their patience and support in following the restrictions put in place to give everyone the chance to visit the centres when they re-opened.

“We can now relax the fair usage restriction, but we are asking residents to continue to act responsibly and limit visits to the recycling centres where possible reducing the demand on the sites and the carbon emissions from car journeys.

“Portishead, in particular, is very busy with people often queuing to get in at peak times. To avoid this, residents should make use of the extended summer opening hours where possible.”

Residents should check the council website at www.n-somerset.gov.uk/my-services/bins-recycling/recycling-centres/our-recycling-centres for the opening hours at each centre and familiarise themselves with the rules in place.