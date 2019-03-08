Restaurant’s six-figure refurbishment features extended beer garden
PUBLISHED: 18:00 06 April 2019
Catherine'’s Inn Bleadon
A restaurant has thrown open its doors after having a six-figure makeover.
The Catherine’s Inn in Bleadon enjoyed a visit from Weston’s deputy mayor Martin Williams and mayoress Brenda Charles were it reopened in March.
The establishment in Bleadon Road, is part of the Hungry Horse chain and closed for around two and a half weeks.
Its customers can now enjoy a lighter, brighter restaurant, which features an extended beer garden for pub-goers.
General manager at the inn Mark Robson said: “We’ve had a fantastic time celebrating the reopening and our Weston neighbours really came out to support us.
“Our guests are at the heart of what we do, so it was great to mark the event with the community.
“We’ve had great feedback on the refurbishment and many guests hope the spring sunshine will return so they can enjoy a drink in the beer garden.”