Restaurant’s six-figure refurbishment features extended beer garden

PUBLISHED: 18:00 06 April 2019

Westons deputy mayor and mayoress with the inns manager Mark Robson. Picture: Catherines Inn Bleadon

Catherine'’s Inn Bleadon

A restaurant has thrown open its doors after having a six-figure makeover.

The Catherines Inn has a bright and fresh new look after a six-figure refurbishment. Picture: Catherines Inn BleadonThe Catherines Inn has a bright and fresh new look after a six-figure refurbishment. Picture: Catherines Inn Bleadon

The Catherine’s Inn in Bleadon enjoyed a visit from Weston’s deputy mayor Martin Williams and mayoress Brenda Charles were it reopened in March.

The establishment in Bleadon Road, is part of the Hungry Horse chain and closed for around two and a half weeks.

Its customers can now enjoy a lighter, brighter restaurant, which features an extended beer garden for pub-goers.

General manager at the inn Mark Robson said: “We’ve had a fantastic time celebrating the reopening and our Weston neighbours really came out to support us.

A new look for the Catherines Inn in Bleadon. Picture: Catherines Inn bLEADONA new look for the Catherines Inn in Bleadon. Picture: Catherines Inn bLEADON

“Our guests are at the heart of what we do, so it was great to mark the event with the community.

“We’ve had great feedback on the refurbishment and many guests hope the spring sunshine will return so they can enjoy a drink in the beer garden.”

The Catherines Inn in Bleadon has had a six-figure refurbishment. PICTURE: cATHERINES iNN bLEADONThe Catherines Inn in Bleadon has had a six-figure refurbishment. PICTURE: cATHERINES iNN bLEADON

