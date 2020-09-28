Resurfacing work due to start on A38 in Churchill

Part of the A38 in Churchill will be resurfaced on five nights in October.

North Somerset Council’s contractor Skanska will carry out the £227,000 scheme, which involves carriageway resurfacing, kerb repairs and footpath patching; along New Road and Bristol Road, from the junction of Skinners Lane through to The Churchill Inn.

The work, which will take place from 8pm-6am, will start on October 5.

Noisier work will be done in the early shift to reduce noise disruption.

The council’s executive member for planning and transport, Cllr James Tonkin, said: “We have also allowed for Monday October 12 and Tuesday October 13, as contingency days just in case we experience any delays or if the weather intervenes.

“Anyone planning on using this route to get to Bristol Airport should consider an alternative route or allow extra time form their journey.”

For more information, including the diversion route, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/roadworks