Advanced search

Resurfacing work due to start on A38 in Churchill

PUBLISHED: 17:07 28 September 2020

Part of the A38 in Churchill will be resurfaced on five nights in October.

North Somerset Council’s contractor Skanska will carry out the £227,000 scheme, which involves carriageway resurfacing, kerb repairs and footpath patching; along New Road and Bristol Road, from the junction of Skinners Lane through to The Churchill Inn.

The work, which will take place from 8pm-6am, will start on October 5.

Noisier work will be done in the early shift to reduce noise disruption.

The council’s executive member for planning and transport, Cllr James Tonkin, said: “We have also allowed for Monday October 12 and Tuesday October 13, as contingency days just in case we experience any delays or if the weather intervenes.

“Anyone planning on using this route to get to Bristol Airport should consider an alternative route or allow extra time form their journey.”

For more information, including the diversion route, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/roadworks

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Somerset will get a red-ball title says captain Abell

Somerset's Tom Abell walks off after being caught by Essex's Adam Wheater of the bowling of Aaron Beard during the Bob Willis Trophy Final at Lord's

How virtual Walking Football forged friendships during lockdown

Marie, left, Kiera, centre, and Jane, right, train in Yatton.

Resurfacing work due to start on A38 in Churchill

People with flu and coronavirus more at risk of dying

People in North Somerset aged 50+ are urged to book in for flu jab.

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset

North Somerset's seven-day cases rate is increasing. Yui Mok/PA Wire