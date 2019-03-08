Advanced search

Retail 'interest' in Weston's vacant TJ Hughes building

PUBLISHED: 07:55 22 October 2019

The former TJ Hughes building in High Street.

The former TJ Hughes building in High Street.

Archant

Discussions are continuing with retailers to fill one of Weston town centre's biggest vacant stores, but it remains a long way off reopening, says its owner.

TJ Hughes has been vacant since 2011 but Dove Properties was granted planning permission last year to convert the former department store into three shops and 19 flats on the floors above.

MORE: Car smashes into TJ Hughes building.

In September 2018, rumours circulated the building could become a nightclub, but they were quashed by North Somerset Council.

Tim Worrell, of Dove Properties, told the Mercury there are 'interested parties' who wish to fill retail space.

He said: "There is on-going interest and key discussions with interested parties, there is not a very long list and it is a really difficult situation.

"The retail market is complicated in Weston at the moment, everyone in the town knows that.

"We are still in the very early days but are having on-going conversations."

Most Read

BMW motorist clocked at 141mph as 200,000 drivers caught speeding on M5

More than 15,000 BMW drivers were caught speeding on the M5. Picture: Pixabay

New nursery opens in Weston

New nursery DaisyChain Childcare, Monkton Avenue, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Wife worried husband will return and ‘hurt’ her after he ‘completely trashed’ lounge

North Somerset Courthouse.

PICTURES: Weston Beach Race welcomes hundreds of racers and spectators

Racers gathered to take part in the event

Teacher helps save woman’s life who fell in water at town’s slipway

TKASA history teacher Nigel Smith.Picture: TKASA

Most Read

BMW motorist clocked at 141mph as 200,000 drivers caught speeding on M5

More than 15,000 BMW drivers were caught speeding on the M5. Picture: Pixabay

New nursery opens in Weston

New nursery DaisyChain Childcare, Monkton Avenue, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Wife worried husband will return and ‘hurt’ her after he ‘completely trashed’ lounge

North Somerset Courthouse.

PICTURES: Weston Beach Race welcomes hundreds of racers and spectators

Racers gathered to take part in the event

Teacher helps save woman’s life who fell in water at town’s slipway

TKASA history teacher Nigel Smith.Picture: TKASA

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Retail ‘interest’ in Weston’s vacant TJ Hughes building

The former TJ Hughes building in High Street.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Splitz Gym Club celebrate at Honiton Invitational

Splitz Gym Club members face the camera

Teacher helps save woman’s life who fell in water at town’s slipway

TKASA history teacher Nigel Smith.Picture: TKASA

Worle schoolgirl has hair cut on birthday to help cancer charity

Ava pictured with mum Claire and dad Nick, and the hair she is donating to the Little Princess Trust. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists