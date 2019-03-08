Retail 'interest' in Weston's vacant TJ Hughes building

The former TJ Hughes building in High Street. Archant

Discussions are continuing with retailers to fill one of Weston town centre's biggest vacant stores, but it remains a long way off reopening, says its owner.

TJ Hughes has been vacant since 2011 but Dove Properties was granted planning permission last year to convert the former department store into three shops and 19 flats on the floors above.

In September 2018, rumours circulated the building could become a nightclub, but they were quashed by North Somerset Council.

Tim Worrell, of Dove Properties, told the Mercury there are 'interested parties' who wish to fill retail space.

He said: "There is on-going interest and key discussions with interested parties, there is not a very long list and it is a really difficult situation.

"The retail market is complicated in Weston at the moment, everyone in the town knows that.

"We are still in the very early days but are having on-going conversations."