REVEALED: Full schedule for Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend 2019

PUBLISHED: 18:11 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:11 17 June 2019

Weston Air Festival 2018 Red Arrows

Weston Air Festival 2018 Red Arrows

Tens of thousands of people will flock to Weston-super-Mare this weekend to catch a glimpse of some of the best performing aerial displays in the country.

Weston Helicopter Museum team.Weston Helicopter Museum team.

Event organisers will have their fingers crossed for glorious weather after being blessed with tropical temperatures the past two years.

The Armed Forces village will once again welcome stall-holders, charities, local sea and police cadets for a weekend of fun and games in celebration of the Armed Forces.

While everyone will be casting an eye to the sky to watch the likes of the Chinook, Team Raven and, of course, the ever-popular RAF Red Arrows roar across Weston's seafront performing flips and tricks.

The organisers have no revealed the weekend's full line-up, both in the sky and on the ground in the event arena.

Proceedings will get underway at noon with a parade from the Grand Pier on Saturday.

The village, based on the Beach Lawns off Marine Parade, will then be open all weekend from 11am-6pm with displays taking place inbetween.

*For a full guide ahead of this year's air festival and Armed Forces Weekend, see Thursday's 12-page guide free inside the Mercury.

