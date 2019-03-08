new

REVEALED: Full schedule for Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend 2019

Tens of thousands of people will flock to Weston-super-Mare this weekend to catch a glimpse of some of the best performing aerial displays in the country.

Event organisers will have their fingers crossed for glorious weather after being blessed with tropical temperatures the past two years.

The Armed Forces village will once again welcome stall-holders, charities, local sea and police cadets for a weekend of fun and games in celebration of the Armed Forces.

While everyone will be casting an eye to the sky to watch the likes of the Chinook, Team Raven and, of course, the ever-popular RAF Red Arrows roar across Weston's seafront performing flips and tricks.

The organisers have no revealed the weekend's full line-up, both in the sky and on the ground in the event arena.

Proceedings will get underway at noon with a parade from the Grand Pier on Saturday.

The village, based on the Beach Lawns off Marine Parade, will then be open all weekend from 11am-6pm with displays taking place inbetween.

