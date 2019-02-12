Opinion

REVIEW: Relaxing day at Aztec Hotel and Spa

The sauna at Aztec Hotel and Spa. Picture: Aztec Hotel and Spa Aztec Hotel and Spa

I was the picture of relaxation after enjoying two treatments and some time by the pool at Aztec Resort and Spa yesterday (Sunday).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The main pool at Aztec Hotel and Spa. Picture: Aztec Hotel and Spa The main pool at Aztec Hotel and Spa. Picture: Aztec Hotel and Spa

After a long week at work sometimes it calls for a pamper session and Aztec had just what the doctor ordered.

From the moment my friend and I stepped through the door, I was made to feel comfortable and right at home thanks to the friendly staff.

The newly-refurbished spa, which is a stone’s throw from junction 16 (Thornbury and Filton) of the M5, was luxurious.

The sleek and stylish new look has given the spa a new lease of life, offering the perfect location for either a couple’s spa day, a weekend with friends or a family trip.

The tomato and mozzarella salad. Picture: Eleanor Young The tomato and mozzarella salad. Picture: Eleanor Young

Upon our arrival we were greeted by Sammy who explained how our day would work, talked us through some of the different treatments and helped us make the most of our weekend.

In our changing room we donned out fluffy robes and slippers and headed out to the pool.

It was a perfect February day, the sun was out the balcony doors were open and it was the picture of relaxation.

A large sauna and steam room, a whirlpool and a good-sized pool meant we had plenty to keep us occupied during our treatments.

The main pool at Aztec Hotel and Spa. Picture: Aztec Hotel and Spa The main pool at Aztec Hotel and Spa. Picture: Aztec Hotel and Spa

First up was a Des Vignes back massage - a light to medium pressure shoulder, neck and back tub.

My consultant Rebecca - who has been with the spa since November - made me feel very comfortable and relaxed.

She fully explained to me what I should expect from my treatment.

Needless to say I enjoyed every moment, I could feel every knot unfurl and the tension wash away.

The harissa chicken, tomato and lettuce deli sandwich. Picture: Eleanor Young The harissa chicken, tomato and lettuce deli sandwich. Picture: Eleanor Young

A quick break for lunch saw us tuck into a tomato and mozzarella salad and a harissa chicken, lettuce and tomato sandwich which was delicious.

The toasted sourdough, the sweet tomato relish, salty bacon and spicy chicken really got my senses going and was the perfect follow-up to a relaxing first treatment.

After lunch it was time for a quick paddle and a visit to the sauna before we enjoyed the divine scrub treatment.

I once again had the pleasure of having Rebecca as my consultant who was lovely.

A delicious trio of ice creams at Aztec Hotel and Spa. Picture: Eleanor Young A delicious trio of ice creams at Aztec Hotel and Spa. Picture: Eleanor Young

The scrub was perfect for my skin and I was left feeling silky smooth for days afterwards.

All in all, the experience was incredibly relaxing and the price was good value for money, with the two 25-minute treatments priced at £30 each on a weekday (off-peak time) and £37 on a weekend (peak time).

This is most certainly somewhere I will be visiting again.

Find out more about the treatments and deals on spa days on their website.