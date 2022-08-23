Council launches review on public rights of way in North Somerset

Rights of way are being reviewed by North Somerset Council. - Credit: NSC

Residents are being asked to review access to public rights of way across North Somerset.

A consultation on improving the districts byways, bridleways and footpaths launched on Monday (August 22) and will offer people a chance to share their views on improving access to land until October.

During the seven-week period, several engagement sessions will be held to also get the views of town and parish councils.

North Somerset Council will seek feedback from organisations including The Ramblers’ Association, Bridleways and Access North Somerset, Mendip Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and Sustrans.

The consultation will define the priorities already set by the council under its current ten-year plan.

People will only get the chance to review priorities for the rights of way network, what people want from the service, and how the network can be improved.

The responses received from the consultation will help finalise an improvement plan which will be considered by the council's executive in December.

The council must review all public rights of way every ten years, and the last was due in 2020. However, the Covid pandemic and 'workload pressures' delayed its launch.

Under the last such review, the council found the casual walker, dog walker, ramblers and those with mobility issues needed the most improvement and its work reflected those end user requirements.

It will now seek to learn if requirements for these users are still needed.

In total, the public rights of way network across the district is around 535 miles. There is also further permissive paths, cycleways and common land.

North Somerset Council's executive member for neighbourhoods and community services, Cllr Mike Solomon, said: "We want our public rights of way network to be connected, accessible and well-maintained.

"It’s crucial that we plan to meet not only current but future needs of users. Public rights of way have so many benefits – they encourage engagement with the natural environment and promote health through exercise and leisure – and all while helping to reduce carbon emissions.

"I encourage people to get involved and tell us what they would like to see. Their views will really make a difference and help us to shape the way we deliver the service."

The consultation closes at 2pm on October 7. To submit comments, visit www.n-somerset.gov.uk/RightsofWay2022