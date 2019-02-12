Airport announces new Rhodes route

the greek island of Rhodes Credit; Pixabay Pixabay

EasyJet has announced a new summer route from Bristol Airport to Rhodes, the airline’s 70th route from the airport.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The flights will operate twice a week – on Wednesdays and Sundays –from June 2 to October 23 this year.

The new route is expected to carry more than 7,000 passengers this summer.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK manager, said: “The launch of this new route demonstrates the continued growth of the easyJet network across the UK as well as our ambition of always providing a great service and low fares.”

Nigel Scott, who is the business development director at Bristol Airport, added: “This new route further strengthens easyJet’s network serving passengers in the South West and South Wales, providing another great option for a summer getaway.“