Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Airport announces new Rhodes route

PUBLISHED: 15:53 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:57 05 March 2019

the greek island of Rhodes Credit; Pixabay

the greek island of Rhodes Credit; Pixabay

Pixabay

EasyJet has announced a new summer route from Bristol Airport to Rhodes, the airline’s 70th route from the airport.

The flights will operate twice a week – on Wednesdays and Sundays –from June 2 to October 23 this year.

The new route is expected to carry more than 7,000 passengers this summer.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK manager, said: “The launch of this new route demonstrates the continued growth of the easyJet network across the UK as well as our ambition of always providing a great service and low fares.”

Nigel Scott, who is the business development director at Bristol Airport, added: “This new route further strengthens easyJet’s network serving passengers in the South West and South Wales, providing another great option for a summer getaway.“

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Car crushed as falling tree narrowly misses homes

The fallen tree. Picture: Sam Frost

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Police tell of spate of crime in Banwell

Village sign on Knightcott Road, Banwell.

Weston street artist JPS has Brexit mural preserved

The artwork was painted at the site just after the Brexit referendum in 2016. Picture: JPS

Heavy traffic on M5 after lorry crashes

The accident has partly blocked the M5. Picture: Highways England

Most Read

Car crushed as falling tree narrowly misses homes

The fallen tree. Picture: Sam Frost

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Police tell of spate of crime in Banwell

Village sign on Knightcott Road, Banwell.

Weston street artist JPS has Brexit mural preserved

The artwork was painted at the site just after the Brexit referendum in 2016. Picture: JPS

Heavy traffic on M5 after lorry crashes

The accident has partly blocked the M5. Picture: Highways England

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Football: Weston Mendip get better of Bude rivals

Weston Mendip (blue) in action against Bude Town

Cricket: Excitement grows at Cleeve as season draws closer

Cleeve's first team celebrate promotion in 2018

Coastguard warns of dangers of wave-dodging

The coastguard is warning people to stay out of the water when it is rough. Picture: Terry Kelly

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Airport announces new Rhodes route

the greek island of Rhodes Credit; Pixabay
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists