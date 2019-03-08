Pregnant woman suffers terrifying five-hour ordeal at hands of child's father

Rhys Ingham was sentenced to 14 months in prison for ABh and assaulting an emergency worker at Bristol Crown Court on September 19.

A pregnant woman has said she will never get over the sustained and vicious attack carried out by the father of her child.

Bristol Crown Court was told Rhys Ingham terrified his pregnant girlfriend for five hours on June 24 threatening her with acts of extreme violence, after he could not find his Valium.

Ingham, from Weston, destroyed his girlfriend's iPhone by snapping it between a banister, before turning on her.

Prosecutor Jane Flint said: "He grabbed her by the throat, squeezed her hips, prodded her stomach and said 'I'm going to f***ing rip this baby out of you."

Ingham, aged 25, threatened his victim with a glass table and threw crockery around the living room, before locking himself in the bathroom with the broken pieces claiming he was going to 'slash his wrists and if he did the blood would be on her hands'.

His victim then fled the house, but Ingham caught up and dragged her back, while threatening her with a hammer.

Ingham attacked police when they arrived, tearing the vest of PC Griffiths.

In an impact statement read to the court, Ingham's pregnant victim said she would never get over the ordeal, which had left her fearing for her safety and unable to leave her home alone.

She said: "Rhys terrified me that night.

"I honestly thought he was going to kill me that night.

"The one person who should make me feel better, is the one that did this. I will never get over it."

Alistair Haggerty, defending, said Ingham's drug dependency made him like Jekyll and Hyde.

He said his client is free of drugs and is mortified by his actions.

While in prison Ingham completed number of rehabilitation courses in an effort to turn his life around.

Sentencing, Judge Mark Horton said: "It is unlikely she will ever escape from the psychological scars you have given her from this ordeal.

"She became more and more upset and expected something serious to happen."

Ingham, of Fullens Close, was sentenced to 12 months for causing actual bodily harm and a further two months, consecutively, for assaulting an emergency worker, at Bristol Crown Court on Friday.

He pleaded guilty to all charges.