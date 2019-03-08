Advanced search

Pregnant woman suffers terrifying five-hour ordeal at hands of child's father

PUBLISHED: 06:58 02 October 2019

Rhys Ingham was sentenced to 14 months in prison for ABh and assaulting an emergency worker at Bristol Crown Court on September 19. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Rhys Ingham was sentenced to 14 months in prison for ABh and assaulting an emergency worker at Bristol Crown Court on September 19. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Avon and Somerset Constabulary

A pregnant woman has said she will never get over the sustained and vicious attack carried out by the father of her child.

Bristol Crown Court was told Rhys Ingham terrified his pregnant girlfriend for five hours on June 24 threatening her with acts of extreme violence, after he could not find his Valium.

Ingham, from Weston, destroyed his girlfriend's iPhone by snapping it between a banister, before turning on her.

Prosecutor Jane Flint said: "He grabbed her by the throat, squeezed her hips, prodded her stomach and said 'I'm going to f***ing rip this baby out of you."

Ingham, aged 25, threatened his victim with a glass table and threw crockery around the living room, before locking himself in the bathroom with the broken pieces claiming he was going to 'slash his wrists and if he did the blood would be on her hands'.

His victim then fled the house, but Ingham caught up and dragged her back, while threatening her with a hammer.

Ingham attacked police when they arrived, tearing the vest of PC Griffiths.

In an impact statement read to the court, Ingham's pregnant victim said she would never get over the ordeal, which had left her fearing for her safety and unable to leave her home alone.

She said: "Rhys terrified me that night.

"I honestly thought he was going to kill me that night.

"The one person who should make me feel better, is the one that did this. I will never get over it."

Alistair Haggerty, defending, said Ingham's drug dependency made him like Jekyll and Hyde.

He said his client is free of drugs and is mortified by his actions.

While in prison Ingham completed number of rehabilitation courses in an effort to turn his life around.

Sentencing, Judge Mark Horton said: "It is unlikely she will ever escape from the psychological scars you have given her from this ordeal.

"She became more and more upset and expected something serious to happen."

Ingham, of Fullens Close, was sentenced to 12 months for causing actual bodily harm and a further two months, consecutively, for assaulting an emergency worker, at Bristol Crown Court on Friday.

He pleaded guilty to all charges.

Most Read

Weather warning issued for Weston

Photos taken during a walk around Weston in the rain. Picture: Terry Kelly

Cannabis centre to open soon in Weston

Artist Lin Toulcher with people who use the centre. Picture: Stephen Sumner/BBC

A370 closed following three-car collision

A section of A370 Bridgwater road is currently closed due to an accident. Picture: Google

Weston A&E overnight closure confirmed with CCG warning emergency department may completely shut

Weston General Hospital and A & E Department.

Police hunt trio accused of Weston shop fraud

Police have appealed for help to identify these men.

Most Read

Weather warning issued for Weston

Photos taken during a walk around Weston in the rain. Picture: Terry Kelly

Cannabis centre to open soon in Weston

Artist Lin Toulcher with people who use the centre. Picture: Stephen Sumner/BBC

A370 closed following three-car collision

A section of A370 Bridgwater road is currently closed due to an accident. Picture: Google

Weston A&E overnight closure confirmed with CCG warning emergency department may completely shut

Weston General Hospital and A & E Department.

Police hunt trio accused of Weston shop fraud

Police have appealed for help to identify these men.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston A&E overnight closure confirmed with CCG warning emergency department may completely shut

Weston General Hospital and A & E Department.

Weston beat Bristol Manor Farm 3-1 on penalties to progress to next round

Connor Davies challenges for the ball during Weston's win over Bristol Manor Farm in the BetVictor Southern League Challenge Cup

Pregnant woman suffers terrifying five-hour ordeal at hands of child’s father

Rhys Ingham was sentenced to 14 months in prison for ABh and assaulting an emergency worker at Bristol Crown Court on September 19. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Youth Rugby: Yatton youngsters show fight against Hornets

Lineout action from Yatton under-16s clash with Hornets

Heavy traffic on M5 after crash

Traffic heading northbound towards Burnham-on-Sea (junction 22). Picture: Highways England
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists