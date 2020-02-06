Gallery

Wassail welcomes hundreds to wish the trees good health

Apple Queen 6-year-old Piper being carried around the orchard by the burley men of Somerset to put toast in the trees. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Hundreds of people enjoyed a farm's annual celebration to wish good health on apple crops for the upcoming year.

Rich's Cider Farm, in Highbridge, hosted the traditional ceremony, which saw six-year-old apple queen Piper being carried around the orchard by burley men of Somerset to put toast in trees.

The ceremony also included shotguns being fired in the evening to ward off evil spirits.

Visitors enjoyed a range of ciders, hot food and a live performance by The Skimmity Hitchers and Bob Darch Music.

The sold-out event hosted by Bob Nicholson was in aid of the Grand Appeal, the Bristol Children's Hospital Charity.

In previous years, the event has raised £4,500 during the night. Funds are donated to the Bristol Area Kidney Association and the RNLI Lifeboats at Burnham-on-Sea.

To see more pictures, visit www.thewestonmercury.co.uk