Hundreds of cider-drinkers celebrate wassail ceremony
PUBLISHED: 18:00 22 January 2019
Ollie Woolacott
More than 500 visitors flocked to Rich’s Cider in Watchfield to celebrate the wassail tradition for a good harvest.
The farm, in Mill House Lane near Highbridge, hosted the event on Friday and provided lashings of cider and a roast dinner to its guests.
The ceremony involved people hanging cider-soaked bread on trees and shotguns were fired in the evening to ward off evil spirits.
Organiser of the event, Jan Scott, said “The size of the wassail is increasing massively each year, with people coming from places such as Manchester, London and Bournemouth to attend.”
Dorset band the SkimmityHitchers and music by Bob Darch entertained audiences on the night, and the event raised money for the St Margaret’s Hospice in Taunton.
Jan continues: “A massive thank you to all of the help we received from the Vagabonds Carnival Club and the Hospice for doing the raffle we had on the night.”