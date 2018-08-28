Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hundreds of cider-drinkers celebrate wassail ceremony

PUBLISHED: 18:00 22 January 2019

Wassail Queen Evie-Mae Collings is hanging burnt toast on the tree. Picture: Ollie Woolacott

Wassail Queen Evie-Mae Collings is hanging burnt toast on the tree. Picture: Ollie Woolacott

Ollie Woolacott

More than 500 visitors flocked to Rich’s Cider in Watchfield to celebrate the wassail tradition for a good harvest.

Visitors flock to attend the wassailing event at Richs Cider. Picture: Ollie WoolacottVisitors flock to attend the wassailing event at Richs Cider. Picture: Ollie Woolacott

The farm, in Mill House Lane near Highbridge, hosted the event on Friday and provided lashings of cider and a roast dinner to its guests.

The ceremony involved people hanging cider-soaked bread on trees and shotguns were fired in the evening to ward off evil spirits.

Organiser of the event, Jan Scott, said “The size of the wassail is increasing massively each year, with people coming from places such as Manchester, London and Bournemouth to attend.”

Dorset band the SkimmityHitchers and music by Bob Darch entertained audiences on the night, and the event raised money for the St Margaret’s Hospice in Taunton.

St Margarets Hospice' volunteers helped out at the wassail ceremony. Picture: Ollie WoolacottSt Margarets Hospice' volunteers helped out at the wassail ceremony. Picture: Ollie Woolacott

Jan continues: “A massive thank you to all of the help we received from the Vagabonds Carnival Club and the Hospice for doing the raffle we had on the night.”

The Wassail Queen Evie-Mae Collings being escorted to the tree. Picture: Ollie WoolacottThe Wassail Queen Evie-Mae Collings being escorted to the tree. Picture: Ollie Woolacott

Richs Cider owner Jan Scott with Bob Nicholson enjoying the event. Picture: Ollie WoolacottRichs Cider owner Jan Scott with Bob Nicholson enjoying the event. Picture: Ollie Woolacott

Rich's Cider Wassail Queen Evie-Mae Collings being lifted towards the tree.Rich's Cider Wassail Queen Evie-Mae Collings being lifted towards the tree.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Shocked’ Mum criticises school for asking her to de-register absent son

Worle Community School. Picture: Zak Ghent

Weston-super-Mare road closed for ‘safety reasons’

Bristol Road Lower will remain closed overnight tonight (Monday). Picture: Getty Images

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Woman sentenced to more than two years in prison for running Butterfly’s brothel in Weston-super-Mare

Natalie Davis was sentenced to two years and six months in prison. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

M5 traffic at standstill due to ‘emergency repairs’

Two lanes have closed on the M5 due to emergency repairs. Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

‘Shocked’ Mum criticises school for asking her to de-register absent son

#includeImage($article, 225)

Weston-super-Mare road closed for ‘safety reasons’

#includeImage($article, 225)

In The Dock

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman sentenced to more than two years in prison for running Butterfly’s brothel in Weston-super-Mare

#includeImage($article, 225)

M5 traffic at standstill due to ‘emergency repairs’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Cricket: Somerset confirm return of Jerome Thomas

Somerset's Jerome Taylor celebrates taking the wicket of Sussex Sharks' Laurie Evans (right) during the Vitality T20 Blast Semi Final match on Finals Day at Edgbaston, Birmingham (pic Anthony Devlin/PA)

Cricket: Green signs extension at Somerset

Ben Green at Somerset's media day (pic Ben Birchall/PA)

M5 traffic at standstill due to ‘emergency repairs’

Two lanes have closed on the M5 due to emergency repairs. Picture: Getty Images

Popular West End show to return to Weston for first time in three years

The previous cast of Joseph, which performed at the Playhouse in 2016. Picture: Playhouse Theatre

Man suffers fractured cheek bone in New Year’s Day assault in Weston

A man was punched to the floor and kicked in the face in an assault on New Year's Day.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists