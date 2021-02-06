Wedmore duo release first EP

Published: 12:00 PM February 6, 2021

A musical duo from Wedmore are celebrating the release of their first EP after receiving international support.

Rileys Cove's five-song EP is the first released by the duo Ian Scott, known as Scottie, and Chelle who lends her voice on vocals.

Scottie revealed how the coronavirus pandemic inspired some of the songs penned for the album.

He said: "The situation inspired us to write about things that touch everyone. The song High is about holding your head up high through difficult times and looking forward.

"It is exciting to finally be releasing it after all the hard work we put into the tracks. We hope as many people as possible will be able to listen and enjoy it."

So far the band have heard from fans across Asia and Europe and had radio plays on BBC Somerset, West Somerset Radio, Glastonbury FM and Ireland's New Movement People's Radio.

The band can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/rileyscove and the High EP can be streamed on Spotify.