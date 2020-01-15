Rise in antisocial behaviours incidents in Worle

There has been a rise in antisocial behaviour incidents in Worle over the past few weeks. Archant

Drug dealing, underage drinking and other antisocial behaviour incidents are wreaking havoc in Worle.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There has been a rise in antisocial behaviour incidents in the town over the past few weeks.

One reader told the Mercury a group of teenagers threw their drinks all over their car windscreen in Tavistock Road, while other incidents of damage to property and burglaries have been reported in Preanes Green, Wansbrough Road and Old Bristol Road.

A Safer Stronger North Somerset spokesman said: "We are aware of recent concerns about antisocial behaviour in the Worle area.

"North Somerset Council and the police are committed to working together to tackle drug dealing and to reduce crime and disorder.

"It is important to report all incidents to the police or council as any information you can provide may be crucial evidence towards taking positive action to address the antisocial behaviour.

"We encourage residents to report all incidents of antisocial behaviour in the future to your local policing team by calling 101 or to us online."

A spate of similar incidents occurred last year when Castle Batch park had its roundabout set on fire by vandals, its swing set removed due to damage and a car was also deliberately burned out on the fields in August.

PCSO Teresa Bailey will host a beat surgery for those concerned about antisocial behaviour or burglaries in Worle on February 12 at the Coffee Lounge, in High Street, from 10-11am.

North Worle councillor Marc Aplin said the community is 'working together' to tackle the problems.

He told the Mercury: "There is a lot of work happening to tackle antisocial behaviour by our local schools through intervention, the YMCA and Big Worle who run youth clubs to engage with young people, and by the police who are carrying out more patrols and providing faster response times to areas where antisocial behaviour is known to be a problem.

"Local people have also played a part by sharing information through the Worle Facebook Group, operating almost as a neighbourhood watch.

"Everybody knows antisocial behaviour is a tough issue to crack, but as a community we're all on the same page and are keen to keep working together to find the solution."